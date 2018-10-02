Stick Man, Leicester Square Theatre

STICK MAN

Stick Man is based on the book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, and playing at Leicester Square Theatre from Saturday 20 October 2018 to Sunday 6 January 2019, the run will coincide with the 10th Anniversary of the book.

‘Stick Man lives in the family tree

With his Stick Lady Love

and their stick children three…’

What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will he ever get back to the family tree? Packed full of puppetry, live music and funky moves, Stick Man is a touching, funny and utterly original adaptation that will delight all ages.

Stick Man is a perennial bestseller and has been translated into 23 languages. In 2015, Magic Light Pictures premiered the animated film with an all-star cast including Martin Freeman, Jennifer Saunders and Hugh Bonneville. The film was the 4th most-viewed 2015 Christmas Day TV programme in the UK, and the book went to number one in the children’s chart.

Saturday 20 October 2018 – Sunday 6 January 2019

LEICESTER SQUARE THEATRE 6 Leicester Place, London WC2H 7BX

Wed – Fri 11.00am and 1.30pm, Sat – Sun 10.30am, 12.15pm, 2.00pm (additional, see website for details)

£19.00 (Child), £24.00 (Adult), £75.00 (Family – 4 tickets, max 2 adults)

www.leicestersquaretheatre.com | 020 7734 2222 Suitable for all ages



