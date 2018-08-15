The essential accessory this summer for breastfeeding mammas

There is nothing more natural or lovely than to see a mum feeding her baby. The Bshirt allows you to do this as and when needed with ease and comfort -Great fashion!

Summer with Bshirt… Whether you are jetting off to make memories abroad, packing up the car for a weekend of camping in the Great British countryside or staying home to enjoy the break from term time, the Bshirt is an essential accessory for easy breastfeeding out and about this summer.

Making it even easier to adapt your existing wardrobe for breastfeeding plus stay cool in the heat, the award-winning Bshirt offers a light-weight comfortable and stylish solution. The brand-new colours recently launched means even more choice for mums, with bright and bold Sunset Red, pretty pastel Seashell Pink and divine Devon Mist.

Happy holidays – Bshirt’s top summer tips, from packing essentials to keeping your baby cool…

Sun Safety – According to the official advice given by the NHS, babies less than 6 months old should be kept out of direct sunlight. This is because babies skin contains too little melanin, which provides some protection from the sun. High factor sunscreen should be applied regularly, and we love Childs Farm 50+SPF sun spray which is water resistant and perfect for sensitive skin. As a fellow award winning British brand, they are the perfect size to pop into your beach bag.

Say Farewell to the Sneezes – Breastfeeding mums rejoice! There is a solution to the hayfever summer sniffles, in the form of HayMax. Drug free and non-drowsy it is a barrier balm that you simply apply to the base of the nose and around the bones of the eyes to reduce pollen, dust and pet allergens entering the body.

Hands Free Travel – When you’re heading out for the day, the easiest way we found to get around was with a handy light weight sling. Ring slings are perfect for summer as they are easy to take on and off and a fellow Devon based brand, Mezaya, is a stylish option which will blend seamlessly in with your lifestyle and your outfit.

Totally Topical – Available in a range of colours, the Bshirt can be worn on its own or under an outfit to make it accessible for breastfeeding. No need to buy a whole new post-pregnancy wardrobe, the Bshirt means you can get back to wearing the clothes you love, enabling you to breastfeed with confidence. With no clips, zips or buttons for fuss free practical feeding, plus the weekly fashion edits provide plenty of ideas and inspiration on how to style it.

Pack the Pads – Don’t get caught short when on a long flight or car journey! Washable breast pads provide the perfect solution to avoid leakages. Washable and reusable, the Bshirt pads are made the same way as washable nappies are – with an absorbent core and waterproof outer layer using organic cotton and bamboo. So you can rest assured that your wardrobe won’t be ruined – and neither will the planet. Our handy wet bag means you’ll have somewhere to store them until you get to your destination.

Browse the full Bshirt collection and read more about their mission to help improve breastfeeding rates in the UK, www.thebshirt.co.uk.

