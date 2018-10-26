The Everlast notebook provides a classic pen and paper experience, yet is built for the digital age. Each page is covered in a grid of dots, and at the bottom of each page, there are a series of symbols. When you write using any pen from the Pilot Frixion line, your writing sticks to Everlast pages like regular paper. But add a drop of water… and the notebook erases like magic.

First you have to download the free application, Rocketbook. Rocketbook supports most emails, Google Docs, Dropbox, Box, Evernote, Slack, iCloud, and Microsoft Onenote: Assignning a program to each symbol. To save your pages, you must then circle a symbol which opens the app, and snap a photo of the page, making sure that the QR code in the bottom left-hand corner and the circled symbol are visible in the scope of the camera. After that, the app will read and remember what symbols mean what and then you’ve got a picture of your handwritten notes online in whatever program you selected.

This is perfect for eco-conscious students, allowing you to reduce your waste as you study. Although it feels like a traditional notebook, the Everlast is endlessly reusable, versatile and user-friendly.

The only drawback is you can only use the FriXion pens.

If you fancy a smaller size, RocketBook also have the RocketBook Mini for just £15.99!

RocketBook Colour – RRP £19.99

