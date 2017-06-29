RGM Productions in association with Alice House Theatre Originally co-produced by The Sherman Theatre supported by the National Lottery through the Arts Council Wales presents The Hunting of the Snark A Family Musical Adventure Inspired by the poem by Lewis Carroll Written by Annabel Wigoder Music & Lyrics by Gareth Cooper

Vaudeville Theatre 26 July – 2 September Directed by Gemma Colclough; Musical Direction by Gareth Cooper; Designed by Justin Nardella

RGM productions today announces the West End première of a brand-new family musical inspired by the creator of Alice and Wonderland’s beloved classic poem. From the lead producer of the international smash hit musical, Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical, The Hunting of the Snark made its world première in Cardiff at the Sherman Theatre last year followed by a run at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts.

This family musical adventure opens at the Vaudeville Theatre on 28 July, with previews from the 26 July and runs until 2 September. Following the West End run the show will continue a national tour around the country from 25 September to 19 November. The production goes on sale via Amazon on 4 May, and then on public sale on 9 May.

All aboard! The ship is departing! All children, animals and silly people welcome! The impossible voyage of an improbable crew to hunt an imaginary creature is brought magically to life in this sparkling musical comedy adventure for 4 to 94 year olds. Enter the imaginative world of Alice in Wonderland creator, Lewis Carroll, in this brand new, highly original, ultra-modern adaptation inspired by his beloved classic poem. This show features five high-energy actors, a life-like puppet, fantastical characters, and lashings of daft humour.

A riotous ragtag gang of bold adventurers including The Boy, The Banker, The Butcher, The Baker, The Bellman and The Knitting Beaver set off on a quest to catch the mythical Snark… on the journey they encounter the Jub Jub Bird, the sly Bandersnatch and the dastardly Boojum… Can a Snark be caught with soap? Will the Beaver escape the hungry Butcher’s clutches? Will the Baker remember his name? Does anyone know what a Snark actually looks like?

Side-splittingly funny, joyful, fast-paced and bursting with a soundtrack of witty songs by an award-winning songwriter, The Hunting of the Snark will delight, excite and entertain.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHNcUXvqxZg Box Office: 0330 333 4814 / www.nimaxtheatres.com