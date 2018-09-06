The Lowry Roof Garden

A secret roof garden above Pier Eight at The Lowry has flourished this summer.

Making great use of the longest heat-wave since 1976, chefs at the waterside restaurant on Salford Quays have been growing herbs and flowers for their dishes for the first time ever.

Borage, nasturtium, mint, sage, fennel and cornflower are among some of the plants being grown in recycled pots.



Executive head chef Oliver Thomas said “Our menu has a real focus on championing local ingredients and what could be more local than picking herbs and flowers from our very own roof. This is the first time we’ve ever grown fresh produce at Pier Eight restaurant and we hope that it will help us to reduce our carbon footprint.”

Pier Eight is The Lowry’s restaurant and bar, overlooking the Manchester Ship Canal and MediaCityUK. Serving fresh, British flavours and seasonal ingredients, it is the perfect setting for a relaxed lunch, pre-show meal or a special occasion.

Pier Eight Restaurant is open for pre-theatre dining for Lyric & Quays Theatre shows, with an extended menu and opening on Thursday, Friday & Saturday evenings.

For more information visit the website.

