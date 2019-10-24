Polarn O Pyret claim from is that their new shell jacket is “The Most Sustainable Outerwear in Your Kid’s Wardrobe”. Can they back this up, adding this unique initiative to its eco credentials?

This iconic kids clothing brand with an unusually ethical mindset, is offering a free repair service, available to all its customers, regardless of when they bought it, or is even a hand me down. So my answer is yes they do back it up.

This inspired programme*, which is part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to becoming even more sustainable. They offer a free repair service to fix zips and replace broken poppers on all PO.P outerwear garments.

We all want our children to be outdoors more, and with winter upon us they will need a reliable 100% waterproof coat. This is a superb range, from 0-12 years! The Shell Jacket, is made from recycled materials, which is suitable from 9 months to 12 years, can literally handle any weather. It comes with: reflectors for 360-degree visibility even in dark conditions; detachable hood; fully taped seams.

Designed with play in mind, the warm windproof fabric is tough and durable – yet lightweight and breathable. For added warmth you can popper in the brand’s fleece or puffer jacket (sold separately) to create the ultimate layering system. This coat is designed to last and be worn frequently by all users! The young child we got to try out the coat, unaware or caring of its eco claims, just loved it. She loved the fact she didn’t get wet -under the coat – like the last one. She also thought the colour was great!

Speaking about the new initiative Mats Nilsson, Polarn O. Pyret’s UK Managing Director said:

“We firmly believe the Earth is a hand-me-down, just like our clothes, so this service was a natural development to ensure each garment lasts as long as possible. Let’s face it, it’s better for customers and better for our planet. Our goal is for at least 3 children to wear each item of clothing. We are really hopeful PO.P Repairs will give any of our outerwear out in circulation, in need of some TLC, a new lease of life!”

*A free to sign up gets you membership for this easy to use service. Simply email the PO.P team with product details and a photo of the area needing repair. As well as a brief description, item number, colour, size and proof of purchase if possible or approximate date it was bought, if not. Customers can expect to hear back within 2 days.

Waterproof kids Shell Jacket | £70 | Stockist: www.polarnopyret.co.uk



