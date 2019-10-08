October Half-Term Activities, Monday 21 October – Sunday 3 November 2019

No pedalling, no party! That’s the mantra being repeated at The Science and Industry Museum in Manchester this October Half Term with the launch of a People Powered Party that relies on the enthusiasm and energy of cyclists to get the music pumping and lights flashing. As part of over 30 activities, workshops and shows announced to take place over the two-week school break, families will power their own disco to explore the key principles of eating, energy and exercise.

Six dynamo bikes, suitable for kids, parents and carers of all ages to saddle up on and get spinning, provide the spark that starts the party as the Museum’s centrepiece activity brings nutrition and good health to the fore. As well as the electrifying bikes and disco dancing, the People Powered Party (Wednesday 23 October – Wednesday 30 October) also includes nutrition-based guessing games, trampette energy-burn competitions and healthy plate-building activities to inform and inspire.

Winners of the 2019 Josh Award, presented for the most outstanding, innovative communicators of ideas in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), juggling duo, Ben and Fred a.k.a. Frederike Gerstner and Ben Nicholson also visit during the holidays. A completely FREE, drop-in performance, The Juggling Of Science (Sunday 27 October – Thursday 31 October, 13.00) sees the pair use their ball skills to explain how atomic particles, covalent bonds and even hydrogen fuel cells work, while making young and old giggle and watch in wonder as science is unravelled before their eyes.

While a portion of the museum is under wraps with multi-million-pound renovation works taking place around the much-loved Power Hall, there is still plenty on offer across the rest of the site with activities spanning all age ranges.

For children aged 8+, more technical workshops include getting under the skin of artist, Olafur Eliasson’s revolutionary, solar-powered Sun Lamp (Monday 28 October – Sunday 3 November) which aims to stir and enhance technical knowledge. Under-5s are invited to daily Mini Movers activities (11.00 and 14.30), where energy and the human body are explained in fun and friendly ways.

The full range of events for children, young people and families at The Science and Industry Museum during Half Term can be explored at https://www.scienceandindustrymuseum.org.uk with booking details provided where applicable.

