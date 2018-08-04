Explore London this summer with expert local advice from Thistle Hotels and Blue Badge Tours, and get closer to the capital than ever before. For families looking for a free bespoke guide to exploring London Thistle Hotels has teamed up with The Blue Badge Tours to create three new exciting routes that put the kids in charge for a fun-filled family day out – the Thistle Be Closer tours.

Expertly curated by Blue Badge Tourist Guide, Eve Milner, the Be Closer to the Action, Be Closer to London’s Hidden History and Be Closer to Delicious Delights tours take families on a journey across the capital, each lasting around three hours, with plenty of top tips of what to do, see, taste and discover.

Hosted on the interactive London Covered map, and available to guests staying at the seven central London Thistle Hotels throughout the summer, the Be Closer tours take families through destinations including vibrant Soho, historic Farringdon, culinary Chinatown and maritime Greenwich.

Be Closer to the action

Visit www.londoncovered.glhhotels.com/BeCloserToTheAction

For families looking for something extra during their stay in London, the Be Closer to the Action tour takes them on a fun-filled family day out. Highlights include; The Emirates Highline, a trip through The Thames Tunnel, a ride on the driverless DLR train, exploring Greenwich Park and all-aboard the Thames Clipper to the London Eye.

Be Closer to London’s hidden history

Visit www.londoncovered.glhhotels.com/BeCloserToLondonsHistory

In line with the current Key Stage 2 curriculum, why not brush up on your Roman and British knowledge on the Be Closer to London’s hidden history tour. Meander through ancient streets, explore a buried Roman amphitheatre, stroll through the Museum of London and discover the site of grisly executions.

Be Closer to delicious delights

Visit www.londoncovered.glhhotels.com/BeCloserToDeliciousDelights

Delve deep into the delicious food scene in London; start with some food art at the National Gallery before heading into culinary Chinatown, sample fabulous French fancies in Soho, and nibble on some of London’s best cheeses in Neal’s Yard, before gorging on chocolate delights to end a day of foodie heaven.

Eve Milner, Blue Badge Tourist guide, said: “The three ‘Thistle Be Closer tours’ have been carefully curated to help families get under the skin of the great city of London, bringing them closer to the action, the culture and the food hotspots by giving local insight into some the city’s hidden gems.

“Having guided families around this great city for more than 15 years, I have created each route to allow plenty of sightseeing, food and drink stops and of course lots of photo opportunities to capture memories of their visit.”