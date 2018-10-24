Coinciding with this year’s UK Sausage Week, pint and pork lovers alike are being invited to tuck into a sizzling serving of Britain’s best sausages in Kingston with The Black Horse. This neighbourhood pub on London Road will be treating customers to a fortnight of craft ciders and meaty delights as part of their inaugural Cider & Sausage Fest between 29th October – 4th November 2018.

Daily sausage specials and piggy bar snacks will be hogging the pub’s seasonal menu and come the weekend, an epic four-pork Sunday roast will be on offer, featuring black pudding, crackling, giant pigs in blankets and chef’s choice of pork belly, ham hock or porchetta, served with all the classic roastie trimmings and lashings of cider gravy.

A selection of rotating craft British ciders will also be available on tap as well as cider pairing flights and freshly pressed apple juice for guests to enjoy throughout the festival. Choose the refreshing Seacider Blood Orange (Sussex), delicious Snailsbank Toffee Apple (Herefordshire) or subtly sweet Turners Elderflower (Kent) which will be on offer alongside many others – all perfect for sipping alongside your banger of choice!

If that wasn’t enough, The Black Horse will be running a #howbigisyourbanger competition throughout the Cider & Sausage Fest. Four tickets to an exclusive, hands-on sausage masterclass by award-winning Select Butchers in Clerkenwell will be up for grabs – simply snap your banger and tag the pub in the photo with the hashtag on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter to enter!

Vegetarian sausage and mash is also guaranteed and potentially other veggie specials too!

London’s Cider & Sausage Fest with The Black Horse is sure to be a porker so book your table now and have a butchers on the website at what the pub’s team has planned!

The Black Horse 204 London Road, Kingston, KT2 6QP

