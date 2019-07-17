Why the Maldives is great for families

When you mention the Maldives as a holiday destination, most families would switch off. After all, its pure white beaches and cocktail-worthy sunsets are only reserved for honeymooners, right? Wrong! There’s so much to do on these paradise islands to keep children entertained and the family holiday relatively stress-free. Don’t believe us? Read on…

First and foremost, resorts in the Maldives have some of the best kids’ clubs you can find anywhere. The indoor areas are bursting with colour, vibrant spaces where youngsters can immerse themselves in a range of activities, whether it’s video games, cinema, craft-making classes or soft play areas for younger souls. However, getting outside is actively encouraged and an array of experiences they wouldn’t normally get involved in at home will have kids hooked. Think nature walks, crab hunts (in a slightly different setting to that of a rock pool in Britain!), yoga and specialised cooking classes. Some kids’ clubs will even have their own pool area, some of which come with a pirate theme. With so much to do, the kids’ clubs will also provide welcome respite to parents seeking some down time, too!

Kids’ Clubs

Aside from the kids’ clubs, hotels in the Maldives know that comfortable and convenient rooms are so important on a family holiday. The good news is there’s plenty of them here, from inter-connecting rooms to double-storey beach villas for families with older children. Some family rooms are right on the beach, so you can step straight onto the sand as one and enjoy swimming in the sea, safe in the knowledge your room isn’t far away. Others will come with their own private pool, so little ones can keep cool, even in the midday sun.

The staff at resorts in the Maldives are so in tune with children as well, always looking to go the extra mile to make their stay extra special with personalised bracelets and a teddy when you leave to remember their time there. Whisper an upcoming birthday and they’ll whip up a birthday cake for them, too.

