Winter at Blenheim Palace

On 24 November 2017 until the 1 January 2018 Blenheim Palace’s 2000 acres of ‘Capability’ Brown landscape and Formal Gardens will be transformed into an illuminated wonderland.

The magical trail will wind through the landscape, highlighting Blenheim Palace’s rich history, all with the magic and wonder of the festive season. New and returning visitors can expect to see the trail take a different path, allowing them to discover and interact with the festive scenes and seasonal experiences in a new way. The trail once more winds along the Great Lake, which will have four different scenes of floating brilliance including 300 illuminating boats crossing from side to side. Once more the rushing Cascades will be transformed into a festive wonder, this time the giant waterfall will be covered in flames!

Santa’s toy workshop

Enchanting for all, the creative take on Santa’s toy workshop will see the Palace’s lakeside Boathouse become a hive of activity. A small pause along the path with allow visitors to hear the sounds of elves busying away making toys for Santa to deliver on his sleigh on Christmas Eve. The trail has been specially designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy. The Great Outdoors made magical. www.blenheimpalace.com/christmas

Boxing Day at Blenheim Palace

Discover a winter wonderland at Blenheim Palace this Boxing Day. Beautiful winter sunsets over Blenheim Palace and the surrounding Parkland. Plus for those up early enjoy the muted colours on frosty morning walks and rich winter greens on the evergreen trees dotted around the Great Lake.

For bird lovers

Flocks of winter birds including Snipe, Smew, majestic white ducks with incredible plumage and distinct black masks, and siskins, who bring a beautiful rich yellow colour to the landscape. Blenheim Palace Parkland is also home to many small members of the finch family, including the gregarious orange breasted Brambling, the noisy autumnal coloured Crossbill and the Redpoll.

For the best walks

Wrap up warm in the Blenheim Tweed Blankets, available from the East Courtyard Gift Shop, and head out to take the Lake and Cascade walk, perfect for wildlife spotting and frost tipped trees. From the Water Terraces, follow the signs for the Rose Garden, the Cascade and the Pump House. Follow the slope above the Cascade and continue along the edge of the lake to the Boathouse, then up the slope to the bottom of the Water Terraces.

For the best heritage

Discover the Column of Victory in all its frosty glory on chilly mornings and watch the sun come up over the Palace. The Column of Victory was erected between 1727 – 1730 and serves as a 134 ft high statement reflecting the military prowess of the 1st Duke of Marlborough, which earned him Blenheim Palace.

If it’s too cold…

Head indoors to take the guided State Rooms Tour where a passionate guide will take you around the opulent rooms of Blenheim Palace. Discover over 300 years of Marlborough family history in paintings, tapestries and incredible furniture. Finish off with a warm seasonal lunch in The Orangery Restaurant, which overlooks the private Italian Garden.

Boxing Day Lunch

If all the fresh air has made you peckish visit Blenheim Palace’s Orangery Restaurant for a special Boxing Day lunch, served between 12 – 4pm. Inspired by the festive season choose from either two or three courses, enjoy a twist on tradition. From Sloe gin cured local rainbow trout to Honey roast gammon pie, mash, plus if you have room for dessert try the Mulled wine trifle, pecan granola – delicious. Booking necessary.