WOW Great Christmas Toys

WOW the award winning British pre-school toy company have some great toys this Christmas. They are openly obsessed with creating super cute, super tough toys for your little ones to love and best of all with no batteries required!

They have been designing high quality toys for just over twenty years; with surprise features and functions for children to discover. They only use the best quality materials in our toys and they pass the highest safety standards. WOW has had a clear mission right from the beginning, to design great quality toys with real long-lasting play value that did not require batteries. This makes the toys not just great for the children’s imagination but environmentally friendly too.

There’s no cutting corners and a focus on good design, safety and durability of the toys is the promise and vision of the brand for generations to come. The toys stimulate learning through creative play and discovery using vibrant colours, sounds and clever mechanical features. Using mixed gender and ethnic roles to assist with early years’ social development.

WOW toys is a Great British company totally committed to innovation, design and quality in preschool toys for over two decades. Every toy is created with children in mind, with no sharp edges or small parts, no PVC, BPA and non-toxic paint, with a 5 year guarantee making them toys you can trust! Well done WOW the fun never ends! Thoroughly recommend

