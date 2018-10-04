Canterbury Tales Spook Quest

20th – 28th October 2018 The Canterbury Tales, Margaret Street, Canterbury, CT1 2TG

Adult £10.95, Child £8.95 (aged 5 – 15 years),Concessions £9.95, Family £32.50

01227 696 002, info@canterburytales.org.uk, www.canterburytales.org.uk

October 2018 Half Term & Halloween

This October half term, ghosts and ghouls are hidden throughout The Canterbury Tales! Young visitors can enjoy a spooky trail through the attraction’s authentic recreation of medieval England, alongside the regular storytelling tours. Armed with a Spook Quest trail sheet, kids hunt down ghosts hidden within the popular attraction’s colourful scenery. Complete the trail to claim a spook-tacular prize!

The Canterbury Tales

This is the only attraction in the world dedicated to celebrating the works of Geoffrey Chaucer. He is the father of English Literature, widely considered to be the greatest English poet of the Middle Ages. During the 40 minute experience, through a combination of live interaction and audio guides, they regale guests by five very different tales. They are full of true love, saucy scheming and spine-chilling trickery as each of Chaucer’s colourful characters competes to win the title of best storyteller.

The Canterbury Tales provides a great introduction to the historic cathedral city and its famous literary connection as well as being a hugely entertaining and enjoyable day out for the whole family. Having welcomed more than two million visitors from all over the world, The Canterbury Tales remains one of Kent’s ‘must see’ attractions.

