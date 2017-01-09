10 Ways to Create a Strong Bond with your Kids

Creating a strong bond with your kids is every parent’s dream. Some people say that spending time with children when they are young is the best time of their lives while others disagree. But there’s no denying that it’s fun and interesting, although it can prove to be difficult at times. Nonetheless, each kid should grow up surrounded by love and affection. There are infinite ways to create a healthy relationship with your kids, but we’ll cover 10 of the most popular and fun ones. Here are ten ways to create a strong bond with your kids.

Take your kids on a date

One day, when you have some extra time free from work, take your kids out on a date. Pick a place that might be fun for them and make them happy. Even visiting McDonald’s or any place where there are meals for kids is great. I know I loved being taken to McDonald’s when I was younger, and your children will love it as well!

Schedule special outings together without siblings

There are various outdoor activities that you can do together. However, sometimes it’s best if you have a special outing with one of your kids, without siblings. Bonding alone with one of your kids is as important as bonding with all of them at the same time. Keep in mind that you shouldn’t treat your children differently, which means that one day – you have an outing with one kid while the next day with the second kid and so forth!

Spend time with each of your children

All of your kids deserve the same amount of time dedicated just for them, so don’t neglect one child over another. If you spend 1-hour playing games with one of your kids, also spend 1-hour playing games with others. Keep it fair!

Work together

If you have a project to work on that requires creativity, you might want to include your kids as well. They will feel happy because they were able to help you out with something. Also, if your kids have homework, feel free to help them!

Take them to a spot you love

You don’t have to take your kids only to places they love. Introduce them to special areas or places that you love as well and describe to them why you love the spot. Chances are they might start loving it as well!

Treat your child the way you would treat your best friend

There’s no need to be mean to your kids if they do something wrong or make a mistake. Help them realize their mistake and offer them some pointers on how not to repeat the same thing. If you are always nice to your best friend then always be nice to your kids as well!

Ask some bedtime bonding questions

Kids nowadays aren’t that fond of bedtime stories. However, you can bond with your child by having a small bedtime talk. Ask them some questions that are related to them or their day in kindergarten or school. Even 5 minutes before bedtime is great for bonding!

Don’t isolate your child for poor behaviour

We mentioned before that you shouldn’t be mean to your child if he/she makes a mistake, but you shouldn’t punish your kids either. It’s inevitable that kids will do things that are wrong or behave incorrectly, but instead of punishing them and yelling or spanking them, try talking and being understandable and supportive.

Be your child’s support

Always be a beacon of light for your child. Kids can have difficult times during their lives, and they always look to their parents for help. Your job, as a parent, is to provide help and comfort whenever your child needs it.

Create little rituals

I’ve loved ‘cuddle time’ when I was young simply because I knew that I’d cuddle with my parents every day at the same time. It gave me something to look forward to! Create little rituals that your kids will love!

