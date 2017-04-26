Kelly’s Dance Studio is passionate about all forms of dance.

They offer classes in a variety of styles for children from 2.5 years

BALLROOM & LATIN – STREET DANCE – BALLET – TAP every Saturday

Rosette/Tiny Tots – They use simple steps to build confidence and co-ordination. There are 15 dances to learn including Samba, Two Step, Social Rhythm, Waltz, Tango, Salsa and many others.

Beginners & Stardancers – Teaching from simple moves to more advanced figures, and eventually into the ISTD & IDTA medal system.

Medallists, Bronze & Above – Classes are for children who have been taught the foundations and are developing further through the medal system. More details on www.kellysdance.co.uk

Adult Dance – Regular classes & courses for adults too. 36 years experience teaching dance!

Children’s Dance Classes held at:

12 Park Road Hampton Wick Kingston-upon-Thames Surrey KT1 4AS

020 8977 4913 info@kellysdance.co.uk

www.kellysdance.co.uk

Members of ISTD & IDTA