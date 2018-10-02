Bing Live!

Greenwich Theatre on 17 & 18 October. Bing Live Premiere UK Tour – Bing Goes to the Theatre

Calling all “Bingsters”! Bing and his friends are on tour in the first ever Bing stage show! Bing Live! plays its first London dates at Greenwich Theatre on Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 October. Join Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando. They learn how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs. Flop and Amma are there to help, but in this magical world of make-believe things don’t always go according to plan…

CBeebies

The CBeebies favourites are brought to life in a brand new stage production full of fun, laughter, music and magical puppetry. Bing Live! is the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families. Going to the theatre… it’s a Bing thing!

Since its launch on CBeebies, Bing has huge ratings and is the number one pre-school show on BBC iPlayer. Celebrating the joyful, messy, reality of preschool life, Bing finds the big stories in the smallest moments that little ones and the grown-ups in their lives will recognise…whether it’s dropping your ice-cream or losing your favourite toy.

Andrew Collier: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Bing to the stage – we know families throughout the UK love Bing as much as we do, and we can’t wait to see your children’s faces light up when they meet him at the theatre for the first time”.

Book tickets here: www.bingliveshow.com

