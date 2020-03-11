4 Fun Things to do in Brighton With Kids

Planning a fun day out with the kids? There are lots of great family-friendly places all over the UK but few as special as Brighton. Located on the south coast, Brighton is known for its laid back atmosphere and wide range of attractions so it is certainly a place that is well suited to families. Here are just a few of the attractions that are worth visiting.

Sea Life Centre

Brighton’s historic Sea Life Centre is conveniently situated opposite the Pier and it is the oldest operating aquarium in the entire world. Here you can discover over 5,500 colourful marine creatures along with all kinds of fun special events, exhibitions and kids area.

Marina & Undercliff Walk

Brighton Marina is a kid’s paradise with highlights such as a cinema, bowling alley, glow in the dark golf course and a wide range of popular fast food establishments. This all within picturesque waterfront surroundings and right next to the under cliff walk which is a popular and scenic walking route along the coast to Saltdean.

Yellowave Beach Sports

The beach is one of the obvious highlights if you are visiting during the warmer months of the year and there is more to do than simply chilling on the beach and watching the ocean (although this is a lovely experience). Yellowave is the UK’s only permanent beach venue of its kind and a place where there is beach volleyball, kids activities, cafes, classes and much more to enjoy all with the ocean as a backdrop and with a fun atmosphere.

Brighton Palace Pier

The Palace Pier is one of the more popular tourist destinations and this is for good reason. It is somewhere enjoyable to visit with kids because there are arcade games, rides and tasty snacks available all throughout, but it is also nice simply walking to the end, breathing in the sea air and looking out over the ocean and along the coastline.

Easy to Reach

Another reason that Brighton is a good choice for a day out with the kids is that it is easy to reach and travel around. It is easy to find regular trains to Brighton and the train station puts you in the heart of the town with the beach just a short walk so you can enjoy all the above attractions and more without too much difficulty. With so much to see and do, you may want to consider staying longer than a day as it is such a lovely city and very well suited to families.

Kids tend to fall in love with Brighton because it is such a vibrant, laid back and welcoming place with so many attractions for the whole family. The above are a few ideas but there is plenty more to discover here which will allow for a special trip where you all make many happy memories together.

