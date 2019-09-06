Accessible family-friendly attractions across the UK to visit

Summer might be over, but Lookers, which has a range of Motability deals available for those who are eligible for the government-funded scheme, has put together this guide. A few of the UK’s most accessible family-friendly attractions so that families can enjoy quality time together no matter their levels of mobility:

Caernarfon Castle, Wales

Thanks to its intimidating appearance, there will be no mistaking the World Heritage Site that is Wales’ Caernarfon Castle. Just remember to take a windproof umbrella so you’re protected, regardless of rain or shine!

Created by King Edward I on the banks of the River Seiont in the north-west of Wales, this castle still looks incredibly threatening centuries later. As well as imagining how history played out many years ago though, youngsters are also sure to want to check out Caernarfon Castle’s recently opened 3D attraction — a feature which grants them the opportunity to take control of menacing, fire-breathing, holographic dragons.

Another must-visit part of the castle is the Royal Welch Fusiliers Museum. Situated within two towers of the World Heritage Site, history fans will be able to take in how the Royal Welch Fusiliers Regiment won 14 Victoria Crosses during their courageous battles. A number of famous writers also served within the Royal Welch Fusiliers in World War One — including Robert Graves, David Jones, Frank Richards, Siegfried Sassoon and “Hedd Wyn” — and some of their most memorable words can be heard echoed throughout the museum.

Caernarfon Castle, Castle Ditch, Caernarfon, LL55 2AY www.caernarfoncastle.co.uk

Cadbury World, Birmingham

You can find Cadbury World just a few short miles south of Birmingham city centre and then enjoy being taken on a self-guided exhibition tour which encompasses various interesting and exciting zones. Prepare to go on a thrilling adventure within the 4D chocolate adventure experience, learn how your favourite treats are made in the interactive manufacturing zone, step back in time to witness how the Cadbury brand came about at the Bull Street zone and much more.

Of course, don’t forget to treat your sweet tooth at the end of the tour by calling into the Cadbury World Café and making a purchase or two at the World’s Biggest Cadbury Shop.

Accessible features at Cadbury World

Visitors to Cadbury World who have disabilities will be offered a large print guide and concessions throughout the tour. Wheelchair users with a RADAR key can also access a state-of-the-art Changing Places facility, which incorporates a height-adjustable sink unit, a height-adjustable changing bed, rails and support arms, an automatic toilet, a modesty screen and a ceiling screen.

There’s also touch and feel key props throughout the exhibition for family members who are visually impaired, while wheelchairs are available at the attraction too.

Cadbury World, Linden Road, Bournville, Birmingham, B30 1JR www.cadburyworld.co.uk

Chester Zoo, Chester

Where will you set your sights on first? One of nature’s fiercest hunters, the Komodo dragon, can be found at the Dragons in Danger habitat, for instance, while a breeding herds of Asian elephants are among the animals who go about their daily lives at the Asian Forest habitat.

Even away from the 15 animal habitats, there’s still so much to explore. Those with a passion for plants will love Chester Zoo’s botanical gardens — all 125 acres of it spread across various themes — while the attraction’s nature reserve is ideal for getting close to local wildlife within a tranquil outdoor space.

If you choose to visit Chester Zoo, we are certain that you and your family won’t be stuck for things to see and do. After all, the zoo is home to more than 21,000 of the world’s most endangered and exotic animals!

Accessible features at Chester Zoo

Sue Foster, from Chester Zoo, has reassured those visiting the attraction who have a disability by telling Monarch Mobility: “We’re a fully accessible visitor attraction, so visitors with wheelchairs and limited mobility can relax and enjoy their day.

“All our staff are clearly identifiable — with uniform and name badges — and they are here to help with anything on the day, so the tip is just to ask if you have a query. The zoo is fully accessible and all our enclosures have been designed to have a variety of viewing points in order that anyone in a wheelchair/pram can enjoy the experience.”

Those visiting Chester Zoo with assistance dogs will also be pleased to hear that Registered Assistance Dogs are welcome throughout the site and there’s even a map available which details an assistance dog-friendly route.

Chester Zoo, Moston Rd, Upton-by-Chester, Chester, CH2 1EU www.chesterzoo.org/

