Adult and Children’s Christmas Books Guides

When you have torn open all the gifts, the turkey’s all eaten, what’s better to do than sit and be with your family? You could watch a TV show on repeat or read a terrific book? My children, all grown up now, still remember some of their favourite books and its DK Books that are on that list.

I asked them why, and it’s the longevity of the information plus they were colourful and interesting. So whether its facts, recipes or fun DK really do books exceedingly well. This is a selection of the books which would be wonderful on anyone’s Christmas list. The must haves are:

Discover the incredible untold story of one of Star Wars™’ most iconic characters, C-3PO, told by the man who knows him best. “Did you hear that? They’ve shut down the main reactor! We’ll be destroyed for sure. This is madness.” These words were the very first to be spoken in any Star Wars movie, and they were spoken by a droid: C-3PO. With his gleaming golden body and good-intentioned (yet worrisome) personality, C-3PO was there at the very beginning. Of course, C-3PO wasn’t actually a robot, or some amazing early animatronic creation – he was actually a man named Anthony Daniels. Now, for the very first time, Anthony Daniels will tell C-3PO’s story in its entirety, from seeing the first concept images to the early stages of the final film in the Skywalker saga, Star Wars™: The Rise of Skywalker, and in the process, will also tell his own. In I am C-3PO: The Inside Story, Daniels candidly relays his humorous, unvarnished, and extraordinary story as the man inside the machine, providing fresh new insights for even the most die-hard of Star Wars fans. Priced £18.99

OK it might be unlikely, but this book is just great fun!

The Star Wars™ galaxy is a dangerous place. With hostile landscapes, ferocious creatures and allies who could turn against you at any moment, this is not the place to rest on your laurels. Star Wars™: How Not to Get Eaten by Ewoks guides you through hazardous situations that may arise and offers step-by-step instructions on how to diffuse perilous situations, escape from enemies, and navigate galactic pitfalls.

This handy manual has an infographic approach combining charts, lists, and graphs alongside artwork and imagery straight from the movies to give you all the answers. Priced £9.99

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Galactic Guide is a 96-page informative guide to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for younger fans, revealing the characters, creatures, droids, locations, and technology from the new film. Packed with images and information, it’s the perfect companion for those who want to relive the movie outside of the theatre.

© & TM 2019 LUCASFILM LTD. Publishing 20th December 2019, Priced £7.99

I hope this is in my stocking this Christmas. The recipes are tried and tested making them idiot proof, well nearly.

Discover DK’s fully updated edition of Mary Berry Cooks up a Feast, the cookbook that shows you how to entertain like Mary. This beautiful new edition features over 160 of Mary and Lucy’s favourite recipes that are perfect for occasions and celebrations, with stunning photography and a selection of delicious new recipes. Whether you are hosting a casual get-together around the kitchen table, a full-on feast, festive drinks party, buffet or afternoon tea, there is something for every occasion. Mary and Lucy’s timeless guidance helps you cook up a feast the stress-free way, with menu planning tips, expert advice for preparing in advance, and simple shortcuts. Whatever the celebration, Mary Berry Cooks up a Feast is your companion to calm, confident entertaining. Priced £25.00

Want a baking book filled with mouth-watering recipes? Bake It is perfect for all teen bakers, whether you’re a baking novice or you can ice cupcakes in your sleep. This is a cookbook that teaches you the basics as well as challenging you to flex your bread-kneading, meringue-whipping muscles and try out a more technical bake. With more than 150 delicious sweet and savoury recipes to try out, you’ll soon be working your way up the levels from basic bread to sophisticated signature bakes. Priced £19.99

Every little boy young and old wants to be a super hero. So whether or not it’s Spiderman or Black panther is like a how to book!

The Marvel Book is an exhilarating journey through the endlessly fascinating, ever-dynamic, and awe-inspiring Marvel Comics universe. From iconic Super Heroes such as the Avengers, Spider-Man, and the Black Panther, to amazing technology like Iron Man’s armours and S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Helicarriers, to the cosmic escapades of the Guardians of the Galaxy, this book explores the key concepts, characters, and events that have defined and shaped Marvel Comics over the past 80 years. Meticulously researched and expertly written, The Marvel Book is packed with vivid, carefully sourced artwork, illuminating infographics, and incisive, specially curated essays that shed new light on the myriad wonders of the Marvel Comics universe, from the microverse to the multiverse, and beyond. © 2019 MARVEL Priced £17.99

Always a sigh of relief when you find Dad and/or Granddad a gift that’s not socks! This one is fascinating, you can almost taste the whiskies.

This truly hands-on tasting course takes you on a journey to discover your personal whisky style, and helps you find a world of new whiskies to enjoy. Through a series of guided at-home tastings, get familiar with the full spectrum of whisky aromas and flavours on offer – from the smoky tang of Islay peat to the aromatic scent of Japanese oak. Discover how to pour, store and serve whiskies and match them with foods. Learn to mix cocktails, from a classic whiskey sour to your own signature creation. With 20 step-by-step whisky tastings, clear infographics and jargon-busting advice, taste your way to whisky wisdom. Priced £16.99

Veg in One Bed is the debut book from Huw Richards, the 20-year-old Youtuber who is on a mission to get people out in the garden to grow their own food. Huw has been joyously and organically growing vegetables on his family’s self-sufficiency inspired smallholding since he was a child, and now wants to inspire beginner gardeners to start a vegetable garden themselves. Everything is explained in clear, illustrated steps, from building the bed, raising seedlings on a windowsill, to planting, caring for, and gathering the crops. By the end of the year everyone will have all the knowledge and confidence they need to grow their own fresh produce, easily and inexpensively. Priced £14.99

Watch as mixtures merge and matter changes state, discover how some chemical changes can be reversed, and why some reactions go with a bang! See bacteria at work in the world around us, and even inside the human digestive system. Whether it’s elements, evolution, or energy, the world of science is brought to life by stunning photographic explanations that answer the biggest and smallest questions about our Universe in this engaging science encyclopedia for children. With a foreword by Professor Robert Winston, Explanatorium of Science is packed full of astounding close-up images, making it the ultimate guide to how the world works, explaining every aspect of science from gigantic galaxies to tiny cells and miniscule atoms. Priced £20.00

Keep your siblings out of your room with a brilliant bedroom buzzer, power a propellor motorboat, and construct a crane in this exciting, education children’s book. Inventor Lab will engage budding scientists and engineers as they experiment, invent, trial, and test technology, electronics, and mechanics at home. Simple steps with clear photographs take readers through the stages of each low-cost project, with fact-filled panels to explain the science behind each one. With an increasing focus on encouraging children to enjoy and explore STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and maths), along with a foreword by Dr Lucy Priced £12.99

