You better watch out, you better not cry… because you haven’t found the perfect gift yet! Christmas is right around the corner and retail sales aggregator, Lovethesales.com have collated data from over a million customers to bring you a list of the hottest Christmas gifts people are buying in the sales. Their list includes gift ideas for everyone with up to 50% off RRP. Here is a list of the most anticipated Christmas gifts of 2017:

SOLO WIRELESS ON – EAR HEADPHONES – GOLD

Price: £64.99 Saving: 43% These Beats by Dr Dre Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are a great choice for everyday. With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 3 hours of playback.

ROCKITUDE CHRISTMAS SET

Price: £17 Saving: 33% Benefit Rockitude Christmas Set Get Off-The-Charts Sexy with our Rockin` Rose Gold Lip & Cheek Kit! Create A Show-Stopping Rush Of Heat with our famously provocative Rockateur Cheek Powder, complementing Gloss and all-time bestsellers Benetint and High Beam.

COTTON CABLE CREW KNIT COLOUR : GREY

Price: £57 Saving: 50% The Polo Ralph Lauren Crew Neck Logo Cable Knit comes in a ultra soft knit for extra comfort. The jumper features a cable knit design with ribbed detail trimmings. The brand logo is embroidered on the chest in a contrasting colour to stand out.

LIGHTER LOW NEOPRENE TRAINER

Price: £99.99 Saving: 29% Lighter in weight but certainly not in production and attention to detail, BOSS Green excels itself as per usual. This low-top silhouette will be the icing on any casual outfit; lace fastening enclosure with breathable neoprene upper and tonal overlays.

BOUDOIR EAU DE PARFUM SPRAY 50ML

Price: £25.95 Saving: 54% Vivienne Westwood Boudoir Eau de Parfum is a spicy, oriental perfume, designed by Vivienne Westwood to be intellectual and exotic. Its heady charm is seductive and sure to draw plenty of wanted attention. A feminine fragrance fit for a deliciously intimate situation.

ROYAL DREAMS CASTLE

Price: £93.99 Saving: 45% The beautifully detailed Disney Princess Royal Dreams Castle is perfect for imaginative games. Your little princess can live out her big dreams and favourite fairy tales in the Royal Dreams Castle. This enchanting playset is over 3 feet tall and features 4 furnished rooms of fun! Each room is themed around a Princess – Snow White’s kitchen, Belle’s library and ballroom, Sleeping Beauty’s bedroom and Ariel’s bathroom.

TOURER INTERNATIONAL POLARQUILT , NAVY

Price: £60 Saving: 67% Our Barbour International Tourer polarquilt jacket represents great British design at its finest. A cinched belt gives this jacket a feminine silhouette, while its quilted texture, shoulder patches and funnel neck lend a smart finish. Roomy pockets are perfect for storing all your everyday essentials or warming up chilly hands when the temperature drops.

LEATHER SHOPPER BAG BABY PINK

Price: £85 Saving: 34% Ted Baker Small leather shopper bag Baby Pink found in the hangbag sale. Perfect for everyday use as it practical and stylish. Comes in a range of colours.

ICM1211 . BZ DISTINTA FILTER COFFEE MAKER – BRONZE

Price: £219.99 Saving: 12% The DeLonghi ICM1211. BZ Distinta Filter Coffee Maker is stylish, compact and fast. Enjoy fresh filter coffee whenever you like, with the added bonus at the unique design of the DeLonghi Distinta will make a stylish statement on your kitchen worktop with its chic matt metallic finish and chromed accents.

