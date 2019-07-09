Aqua Wipes: The Plastic-Free, Biodegradable Wet Wipes

Nearly all of us at one time will use wet wipes -they are so darn useful and handy. But and there is always a big but with disposable items: Wipes can find their way into oceans and along with other types of plastic pollution, they can cause long-term problems for sea creatures and the marine environment. Wet wipes made up more than 90% of the material causing sewer blockages? that Water UK investigated in 2017.

Friends of the Earth commissioned a report from research group Eunomia, Reducing Household Contributions to Marine Plastic Pollution [PDF]. This reveals our everyday habits that result in all sorts of plastics getting into our seas. Sometimes from seemingly unlikely sources, such as wet wipes.

If like thousands of other parents, you’ve watched BBC One’s ‘War on Plastics’and discovered the astonishing truth that 90% of wet wipes actually contain plastic, it may have made you stop and think before reaching for your next pack.

From baby wipes and cleaning wipes, to screen wipes and makeup wipes, the vast majority are made using plastic based materials that will take over 100 years to biodegrade – during which time, they will have massively contributed to our increasing climate crisis.

This revelation has been a huge shock to many parents, especially those who felt they were clued up on recycling and plastic use.

*Aqua Wipes are 100 per cent biodegradable, but not flushable

