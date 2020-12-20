Back To School Lunchtime Essentials

T-Rex talking bag clip £6.99 from Trouva. No more sneaky snackers! This T-Rex lets out a big roar when opened.

Panda Zip bags £2.70 from As Adventure. Tiger Zip bags £2.70 from As Adventure. Set of 3 reusable zipper bags with a durable leak-proof design. These zipper bags are reusable and both dishwasher & freezer safe. With stand-up design for easy snacking. BPA, PVC, Latex & Phthalates free.

Ion8 One Twist Friends of the Earth Steel water bottle, Vacuum insulated £14.99 from Leakproof. Available in two designs; Seals & Turtles.

This 100% leak proof 500ml / 17oz BPA free reusable refillable insulated stainless steel bottle shaped flask, painted in a special Friends of The Earth design fits all cup holders, bike bottle holders and external mesh pockets on rucksacks. The ridged cap opens with just one twist, and the wide mouth provides a smooth, rapid flow. Thermoshield double walled vacuum insulated 18/8 stainless steel keeps your drink at the perfect temperature, hot or cold. Keeps drinks hot for up to 12 hours, or keeps water chilly cold for up to 24 hours. These drinks bottles stay sweat and condensation free. No concerns about rings on your table or dampness in your bag! Hand wash only.

Healthy oceans are crucial for a healthy thriving planet so ion8 are donating 25% profits of the sales from this reusable bottle to support Friends of the Earth’s campaign to end plastic pollution.

Ion8 One Touch Leakproof Kids water bottle 400ml from £9.99 at Leakproof.

Available in a variety of colours options and printed patterns such as Unicorns, Larmas, monkeys and many more.

100% leak proof 400ml / 13oz BPA free sport water bottles with a smooth flow for spill-free hydration and hygienic flip top cover for one handed use on-the-go. The perfect replacement for single use disposable cups. Small enough as a kids water bottle for their school lunch boxes or for smaller bags about town. The width of a soda can, it fits perfectly into all car cup holders and pockets on all backpacks.

Watermelon Hot/Cold pack £5.00 from Selfridges. Beet Hot/Cold Pack £5.00 from Kikkerland. Avocado Hot/Cold Pack £5.00 from Kikkerland.

Use as a hot or cold compress. Can also be used to keep lunch warm or cool. Made with non-toxic gel, vinyl.



