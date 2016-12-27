Break Free from Anxiety

Anxiety is anticipatory fear of some uncomfortable situation getting worse, or simply a fear of the unknown. If you were 100% certain that everything would turn out ok and not just ok better then you had anticipated you would have no anxiety.

Researchers today tell us that 95% of everything you do and feel is determined by your habits of thinking and most of them unconscious. From the time you wake up in the morning to the time you go to sleep at night, your thought patterns largely control and dictate the words you say, your actions and ultimately what you feel. Successful, happy people have good habits of thinking that are life enhancing. Anxious people have habits of negative thinking that affect the entire bio-chemistry and brain chemistry and if you are thinking negative fearful thoughts you are instantly creating toxicity in your body. Excessive worrying is the root of all of this, the solution to changing it is simple in one hand though not always easy. However with some practice you can learn to feel much better and break negative cycles of anxiety and even stop them from reoccurring.

In the world we have up and down, light and dark, good and bad, positive and negative there is a complimentary opposite to everything, what this means is that when you have something that makes you upset or anxious there is also and opposite or some good within the negative experience if you look for the benefit, good or opportunity you will neutralise the negative feelings very quickly. It’s not about thinking positively it’s about thinking realistically.

Fortunately, all habits of thinking are both learned and learn-able. You can learn to change how you think. If you are excessively negative you are attempting to try and protect yourself from something bad happening; this in essence creates a self-fulfilling prophecy and results in poor health and potential bad circumstances. Remember the Olympics last year the whole country where behind our heroes that overcame the obstacles put in front of them, we would have never applauded if there was no challenge! As you learn that life is both positive and negative instead of polarising to one side, keep in mind that it’s our challenges that define us and once we rise above them, we have victories in life:

Here are some simple steps to help overcome anxiety:

1. On awakening, positively visualise yourself accomplishing the most important tasks of the day.

2. If negative chatter formulates in your mind turn it into the positive outcome you would like.

3. Focus on what’s going right with your life from a place of love and gratitude every night before you sleep (Research now shows this stops blood flow to the amygdala; the primitive part of the brain which is responsible for anxiety from being triggered).

4. Recognise in every difficulty there is always an opportunity and look for it.

5. Chunk down into small pieces what needs to be done in your life to get you to where you want to be, this stops the feeling of overwhelm.

6. Remember all the things you have always wanted to do in life plan out and go do them. By doing so you use your energy constructively instead of destructively.

