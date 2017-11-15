A Truly Magical Christmas at The Rare Breeds Centre

Jingle bells, Jingle Bells…A Magical Christmas is coming and Santa and his friends will be here at The Rare Breeds Centre for another season of festive fun on 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd December

We believe that any family Christmas isn’t complete without a visit to see Father Christmas and at the Rare Breeds Centre, Christmas is a much-loved tradition and a heart-warming family experience that will leave the children feeling suitably festive (and the rest of the family too!)

It’s not just Santa, come and see Dick Whittington, the panto presented by Wiley Wolf Productions and there are festive craft activities too, plus all the usual fun of the farm.

Booking is essential: follow this link

or call 01233 861508 if you prefer to speak to someone!

Grotto

The elves welcome you into the truly magical Grotto and along with Santa and ‘The Naughty Snowman’ you will experience forty minutes of fun and entertainment. At the end, each child meets Santa for a one to one chat and receives their special present, whilst you take those cherished photos!

Canterbury Oast Trust & Rare Breeds Centre

Highlands Farm, Woodchurch

Ashford, Kent, TN26 3RJ