DEC & JAN at CUTTY SARK

Cutty Sark December 2017 and January 2018

Get in the festive spirit with music and mince pies for the Cutty Sark Christmas Concert

Make and play your own didgeridoo in this workshop celebrating Australia Day

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Christmas Concert

Get in the festive spirit with a mince pie, mulled wine and a Christmas concert under the gleaming hull of Cutty Sark. Experimental band Joglaresa, famous for their rhythmic improvisations and re-imaginings of classic and contemporary songs, are joined for one night only by soprano sensation Dame Emma Kirkby to celebrate the release of their newest festive album.

Dates: 16 December 2017 Times: 19:30 Adult £25

Christmas Decoration workshop

Workshop inspired by the gleaming hull. Make beautiful gold and copper coloured decorations to hang on your tree, or to decorate your home.

Dates: 2 and 3 December 2017 Times: 11.30 – 13.30 | 14.00 – 16.00 all ages Free with admission to the ship

FAMILY EVENTS

Toddler Time

Cutty Sark is dedicating term-time Wednesday mornings to the youngest visitors. Songs, stories and playtime on board.

Dates: 7, 14 December 2017, 10, 17, 24, 31 January 2018

Times: 10.00-11.30 | 13.20-14.50 Suitable for ages 4 and under

Admission: Under 4s go free and £5 Toddler Time ticket for one accompanying adult, includes admission to the ship

Cutty Sark Characters

Incredible stories brought to life by characters from the ship’s past. Meet Captain Woodget, the ship’s most daring master; Jock Willis, the man who built Cutty Sark; Nannie, the ship’s figurehead; or the ship’s cook, James Robson, who all have an extraordinary story to tell.

Dates: Every Saturday and Sunday in December 2017 Every Saturday and Sunday in January 2018

Times: Throughout the day Suitable for ages 3+ Included in Cutty Sark admission price

