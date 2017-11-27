December & January in Greenwich

ROYAL OBSERVATORY GREENWICH

December 2017 and January 2018

Highlights include:

Celebrate the centenary of renowned Sci-Fi author Sir Arthur C Clarke’s birth with a special Silver-Screen Science Fiction evening showing of 2010: The Year We Make Contact and featuring special guests

Royal Observatory Christmas Lecture with Professor Carl Murray as he celebrates the 20-year life of the Cassini mission

See the winning images from this year's Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year exhibition

Admission charges apply to planetarium shows, Flamsteed House and Meridian Courtyard, courses and some events – see below for details. Entry into the Astronomy Centre is free. Lots on.

NATIONAL MARITIME MUSEUM AND QUEEN’S HOUSE, GREENWICH

December 2017 and January 2018

A full programme of events for children and adult visitors to the historic Greenwich National Maritime Museum and Queen’s House.

Highlights include:

Don’t miss you last chance to see special exhibition Death in the ice: the shocking story of Franklin’s final expedition

Get in the festive spirit this Christmas at the Queen’s House for the vintage 1950s late

Find the antidote to a mystery virus before it’s too late with the QUARANTINE adult-only late

EXHIBITIONS AND EVENTS

Death in the ice: the shocking story of Franklin’s final expedition

Exploring the mysterious fate of Sir John Franklin and his crew on their final expedition. With over 200 objects on display, alongside finds from HMS Erebus – whose resting place was only discovered in 2014 – on show for the very first time in Europe, the exhibition promises to advance our understanding of the expedition, to reveal the Victorian fascination with the Arctic, and explore the evidence and theories put forward investigating whether scurvy, starvation, madness caused by lead poisoning, or even cannibalism caused the deaths of the 129-strong crew in the Arctic all those years ago.

Date: Until 7 January 2017

Time: 10.00-17.00

Venue: National Maritime Museum, London

Admission: Adult £12 | Child £7 | Concession £11 (includes senior citizens, the unemployed and UK Armed Forces. Carers enter free)

Please see www.rmg.co.uk for online discounts and further details



