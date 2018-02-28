EASTER at THE RARE BREEDS CENTRE

EASTER FUN AND FROLICS AT THE RARE BREEDS CENTRE

Easter is just around the corner and at The Rare Breeds Centre they are preparing for all the usual Easter fun and frolics.

The friendly Easter bunny will be here to say ‘hello’ and help you find the clues on the choccy bunny hunt. When you have finished, she will reward you with a special Easter chocolate. This is great fun for grownups too! Later on join the Easter Bunny for some fun activities in the Main Arena at 11.30 am and 1.30 pm.

Easter panto

Wiley Wolf productions will be here again performing ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’ the Easter panto’, in the big barn next to soft play. Poor Goldilocks…what an adventure she has. Oh! Yes she does! Performances are at 12 noon and 2 pm.

Lambing

They start the lambing season just before the Easter weekend. So pop along and see all the cute babies and their mum’s in The Lambing Tunnel. You may be lucky enough to see a lamb being born and there could be a ‘sock’ lamb to help feed. There will be more Spring babies to meet in the Meet the Animals sessions in The Children’s Barn (10.30 am – 4 pm) and around the farm too.

At 11 am and 1 pm are you brave enough to join in with pig washing, be sure to bring suitable clothing…the pig’s love it and everyone gets very wet but it’s great fun.

Pig Racing

Easter sees the start of the famous Pig Racing which takes place every day at 3.15 pm on the main paddock….. it’s hilarious and you may be picked to run with the pigs.

There’s so much more to do: Creepy Crawlie’s Room, Falconry displays at 2.30pm, trailer rides from 10.30 am – 4 pm and exciting outdoor and indoor play areas. Take a walk through the beautiful woodland and see if you can spot the wonderful wildlife up to the Secret Lake.

Why not take a picnic or you can eat yummy food at very reasonable prices in The Granary restaurant and other catering outlets on the farm.

There will also be a face painter here and for a small extra charge you too could be an Easter Bunny.

Happy Easter

The Rare Breeds Centre

Canterbury Oast Trust & Rare Breeds Centre

Highlands Farm, Woodchurch

Ashford, Kent, TN26 3RJ

01233 861493

