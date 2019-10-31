EZVIZ Full HD Indoor Smart Cam has a PIR sensor (to detect heat sources such as humans and animals, reducing false detections). It’s now available from Argos for £79.99.

We found this camera really easy to set up. Download the app to your phone and see easy options. Place it anywhere and you can move it when you need to. It needs a power socket nearby but stand it on its base, or as it is magnetic and you can easily attach it to steel surfaces. A metal disc is supplied which you cam stick or screw for a location at any angle, wall or ceiling. The camera gives a clear picture.

With an advanced passive infrared (PIR) motion sensor that only triggers an alert when it detects warm, moving objects, the Indoor PIR cam is a simple and reliable security solution for your home. You can use it to check on pets, babysitting, etc.

Talk to your loved ones and deter unwelcome strangers – all by using the camera’s two-way communication feature. Use the EZVIZ App on your mobile device to communicate from wherever you are. It’s easy and convenient. We placed it in the enclosed porch and communicated with delivery people, and had a laugh with one of the children coming home.

Once it’s mounted, adjust its position manually for optimal coverage right where you need it. It records well either via Cloud which requires a monthly fee, or there is a memory card slot for 7 day recording, just like the outdoor EZVIZ camera.