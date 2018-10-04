Family Half Term Holidays in France & Crete

This October half term (from 22-28 Oct 18), families are spoilt for choice with a selection of unique ‘Just for You’ Family Hotel experiences at Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo, fantastic family savings at Blue Palace Resort & Spa, Crete , extensive kid facilities at Terre Blanche, Provence and family city escapes at Paris’ Le Meurice.

Anthropology Experience: Paleo Kids at Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo

Any Indiana-Jones fans around? Families need look no further. They are whisked off to Monaco’s Prehistoric Anthropology Museum to travel back to the era of Jurassic Park with their ‘Paleo Kids’ experience. A Professor in Archaeology welcomes families and takes them on a unique guided tour. An excavation workshop, followed by tea time on the museum terrace and visit the prehistoric cave, revealing spectacular limestone formations. Children then participate in either pottery or jewellery making classes for a taste of life in Prehistoric times, all in the safety of Monaco’s dinosaur-free principality.

Cooking Experience: Little Chefs at Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo

Family Hotel Metropole’s Head Pastry Chef Patrick Mesiano opens the doors of Michelin starred Restaurant Joël Robuchon’s kitchen to little chefs aged 6 to 10 years old. Children discover the joys of baking as they create cupcakes and customise their own chocolate egg, with ample opportunities to taste the treats along the way.

The novice bakers will leave the workshop with their own Little Chef apron, and their creations to proudly bring back to their family.

Family Package: Children stay for free in October at Blue Palace Resort & Spa, Crete

The authentic and family-run five-star Family Hotel Blue Palace Resort & Spa islocated between the picturesque fishing village of Plaka and Crete’s well known Elounda Beach. It offers the special Family Package. Children aged 2-12 stay for free in October when sharing their parents’ room.

There’s babysitting services, a vibrant Kids’ Club, children’s playground and pool,7 F&B outlets, fully equipped Water Sports & Dive Center. The beachfront spa offers a special ‘Young Travellers Collections’ for kids and teens alike (aged 8 plus), traditional Grecian caique boat, as well as an authentic Cretan experiences such as Cretan cooking classes.

Kids & Teens Club at Terre Blanche, Provence

Terre Blanche is the perfect five-star Family Hotel destination for families to get away to the French countryside, whilst being near all the cultural sites of Provence Côte d’Azur. Designed like a Provencal village on a hillside, the luxury hotel includes a Michelin-starred restaurant alongside three other in season restaurants. There’s a multi-award winning Spa and two 18 hole championship golf courses. Younger guests, 2 – 12 years old, may experience a wide variety of activities by Terre Blanche’s Kids’ Club. They can explore the beautiful natural surroundings with wildlife on site, including donkeys. More exhilarating experiences for teenagers, with everything from zip lines and nets in the trees, to water parks and laser games amidst Provence’s beautiful surroundings.

Passport for children at Le Meurice, Paris

Exceptional 18th century opulence with contemporary chic, Le Meurice Family Hotel welcomes families in the heart of historic Paris. Just a stone throw away from the Louvre on the rue de Rivoli.

With famous guests such as Salvador Dalí and Pablo Picasso, fine art, literature and cultural delights are at the core of Le Meurice and the hotel’s passport for children helps to make these cultural experiences accessible to all members of the family. Upon arrival, the passport takes the whole family on a (re)discovery of Paris’s delights with a map of the city’s hidden gems, allowing children to lead the family on a fun day exploring the city.



