Folkestone Easter Dance Course

Easter Dance Courses at Leas Cliff Hall
30 March -4th April (1st April off) 10am -4pm
Folkestone has a great dance course for girls and boys to build confidence, dance skills, and lots of fun making friends.
5 days, 3 dance styles, 1 show
There is a show for all the family at the end and they have arranged early drop off and late pick up each day. Price (£65 for 5 days) includes snacks and drinks.
Children are grouped in ages 5-7yrs; 9-10yrs and 10yrs+
All at The Leas, Folkestone CT20 2DZ
01303 228600