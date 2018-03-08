Folkestone Easter Dance Course

Easter Dance Courses at Leas Cliff Hall

30 March -4th April (1st April off) 10am -4pm

Folkestone has a great dance course for girls and boys to build confidence, dance skills, and lots of fun making friends.

5 days, 3 dance styles, 1 show

There is a show for all the family at the end and they have arranged early drop off and late pick up each day. Price (£65 for 5 days) includes snacks and drinks.

Children are grouped in ages 5-7yrs; 9-10yrs and 10yrs+

All at The Leas, Folkestone CT20 2DZ

01303 228600

