Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Children’s Charity

Bake it Better Week: 21-27 May 2018

Whether you’re a cupcake connoisseur or a kneading newbie, enthusiasm is the key ingredient to help cook up a tasty ‘Bake it Better’ bake sale for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity this May.

The popular fundraising event is returning between 21-27 May, with the charity inviting budding bakers to whip out their aprons, unravel the bunting and bake up some tempting treats to sell at home, in the office, at school or in their community.

Every penny raised will make a huge difference to seriously ill children from around the UK who are cared for at Great Ormond Street Hospital. It could fund pioneering medical research, buy state-of-the-art medical equipment, provide support services for children and their families like parent accommodation so mums and dads can stay close by when their children at being treated overnight at GOSH, and help the rebuilding and refurbishment of the hospital.

For more information and to register for your FREE Bake it Better kit, chock-a-block full of bunting, cake toppers, posters, stickers and top fundraising tips for a brilliant bake sale, visit www.bakeitbetter.org

