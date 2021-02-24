Hands up for a Beach Holiday!

The Beachcroft Hotel and Beach Hut Suites, on the beach in the beautiful South Downs of West Sussex, situated on a seven-mile coastal footpath, makes the ideal bolthole for couples, families, friends and not forgetting, four-legged companions. The hotel is a short walk from Bognor Regis – with its secluded beaches, award-winning seafront with a Grade II listed pier and green-flag parks.

A choice of 37 bedrooms, including dog-friendly rooms, family-friendly Sea View rooms for up to 4 people with private terrace and Penthouse Suite

4 Beach Hut Suites with private entrance for contact-free travel, overlooking Felpham pebble beach. Accommodating up to 2 adults and 2 children in a mezzanine master bedroom and a second bedroom with bunk beds

The characterful design of the hotel is reminiscent of a traditional British seaside hotel but with a modern twist, overlooking Felpham pebble beach

There are buckets and spades and fishing nets available for children, outdoor giant chess board and table tennis for the whole family and of course, the beach is just outside

There are three restaurants at the main hotel: the outdoor Garden Terrace featuring dining pods; the Bistro Restaurant and Tamarisk Restaurant which also features live performances on Saturday’s

Champagne picnic hampers can also be arranged for guests, along with freshly prepared and boxed-up fish and chips, to enjoy on their terrace or back in the room

If the weather becomes too unpredictable, the hotel has an indoor swimming pool for guests to enjoy

Doggy Getaways package: two of the rooms in the main hotel have their own private courtyard and seating area which includes doggy welcome pack, one evening meal plus doggy evening meal, breakfast and dogs breakfast

Other Activities:

Beachcombing for treasures or shell picking. There’s a bucket, spade and fishing net included in the kids’ room so families can head out stone-collecting or rock pooling. The area is also a great bird watching (Black-tailed Godwits, Brent Geese, Little Egrets, Little Turns and Pintails) and the neighbouring Pagham Harbour biological and geological site is one of the best places locally to see birds. Dolphins have also been spotted close to the shoreline. Paddleboards for hire

Adult bicycles can also be hired for £10 per bicycle and are included as part of your stay when staying in a Beach Hut Suite

Some rooms are dog-friendly

Rates start from £126 B&B per night in a Double Room based on 2 adults sharing and £195 B&B per night for a family of 4 in a Sea View Family Room which includes a terrace

Penthouse Suite Seaview with private lounge, dining and seaview terrace with seating up to 8– up to 4 guests from £334 OR add an extra interconnecting room, making the suite three bedrooms for six guests £500



