Knowsley Safari is Open

“Absolutely loved being back!” First week open and Knowsley Safari is overwhelmed by the love from its guests plus new time slots released.

Government advice: Zoos, safaris and other animal attractions are now open. The outdoor areas of animal attractions like zoos and safaris are now open. If you’re planning a visit, remember to:

? book your entrance slot online

? stay a lion’s length apart

? use hand sanitiser provided or bring your own

Knowsley Safari has welcomed 1,600 guests per day across its 500 acre site since it opened its doors on Monday and the team is overwhelmed at the warmth and support that has flooded onto its social media pages from those who have visited in its re-opening week.

Additional time slots for 4th-17th July have now been released which guests must book online at www.knowsleysafariexperience.co.uk. There is 20% off all tickets and visitors must book online and choose an allocated arrival time slot.

Hundreds of Facebook and Twitter posts have praised the Safari this week for its friendly and knowledgeable team, its safe environment and the particularly warm welcome from the animals on both the Safari Drive and Foot Safari.

While the Safari has been closed during lockdown, the expert team were working hard to care for the animals and have seen a raft of new births including an incredibly cute young Yak on the Safari Drive, as well as 15 rare Père David Deer, six Blackbuck Antelope, four Eland Antelope, three Spotted Deer, two Blesbok Antelope, a Roan Antelope, and a Forest Buffalo.

Rachel Scott, Head of Marketing, Knowsley Safari says: “The excitement among the team since we were able to invite the public back into the Safari has been immense. We’ve been working hard the last few weeks to create a safe and enjoyable environment for all our guests to enjoy and seeing all the amazing social media posts shows that the team’s hard work has really paid off.”

The full Safari Drive is open to guests, as well as a limited area on the Foot Safari including the Tiger Trail, home to Amur Tigers Kuzma, Sinda and Bira; giraffes Alex and Orbit and the ever curious meerkats.

www.knowsleysafariexperience.co.uk

