Ladies Premiership Rugby & Camps at Half Term.

Harlequins Ladies host Saracens Women at The Twickenham Stoop

Twickenham Stoop, Saturday, October 20th 3:00pm kick-off, £10 Adult, £5 Children

The Tyrell’s Premiership

The highly anticipated Harlequins Ladies fixture takes place at Twickenham Stoop. It is the first time the London rivals have played each other since last season’s first ever Tyrells Premier 15s final. Saracens Women narrowly beat Harlequins Ladies to secure the inaugural Premier 15s title. The game will showcase the very best European women’s club rugby has to offer.

This is a fantastic experience for the whole family. There is kids’ face painting and half-time activities with Tyrells on offer, and Emily the Mascot.

Last season, Harlequins Ladies set a record attendance for a women’s club rugby match when 4,542 supporters watched them play Richmond FC at The Stoop.

Following that success, Harlequins Ladies will play at least four matches at the Twickenham Stoop this season, with Harlequins committed to bringing more women’s rugby matches to the home of the men’s team.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://tickets.quins.co.uk/

Become a Harlequins Hero at an October half-term rugby camps

The Harlequins October half-term community camp is the perfect way to keep boys and girls entertained during the school holidays.

Camps are at Twickenham Stoop, Chobham RFC, Old Reigate RFC, Effingham and Leatherhead RFC, Haslemere RFC, Grasshopper RFC and Weybridge Vandals. They are open to boys and girls from complete beginners through to regular players.

Players who attend this half-term could become The Community Camp’s Harlequins Hero of October, with an incredible prize. A Hero of the Week, playing the game in the best spirit and most endeavour, will be chosen at each camp by Harlequins’ coaches during October. The winners will receive a trophy, and entered into a grand draw at the end of the half-term.

The Harlequins Hero of October receives two tickets to Big Game 11, when Harlequins play Wasps at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, December 29th. The winner will also get the opportunity to be involved in a guard of honour at the match.

This October starts the new and exciting community camps programme cycle with a different focus in each school holiday. Each camp is made to feel enjoyable and inclusive to allow participants to develop their rugby skills and gain a greater sense of teamwork, friendship and resilience.

As well as expert coaching, all receive a free Harlequins gift, a chance to win Harlequins prizes and an exclusive invitation to a Harlequins training session to meet the players.

For more information please visit www.rugbycamps.co.uk/harlequins or contact the team on: communitycamps@quins.co.uk

