STERIL-EEZE, PROTECTION FOR WINTER HANDS

Winter poses extra problems for skin, because the air is dryer, both indoors and outdoors, and the moisture content of the epidermis (the top layer of skin) drops. Add in the problem of 2020 ‘lockdown hands’ which are already dry and sore from using hand sanitiser and you have all the ingredients for severely irritated winter hands. Help is at hand with Steril-eeze – alcohol free and pH neutral, it is scientifically proven to kill 99.99% of viruses and bacteria, whilst still being kind to hands, so you can keep sanitising like you’ve just chopped chillies.

Steril-eeze is formulated with hypochlorous, a substance naturally occurring in the human body to fight off infection. Steril-eeze replicates the body’s own production of hypochlorous, and it not only kills 99.99% of viruses and bacteria but it’s also gentle on skin. In fact clinical studies have shown the benefits of hypochlorous in treating various skin disorders such as dermatitis and pruritus (itching skin)¹ partly due to its anti-inflammatory properties, so rest assured it will be kind to your winter hands.

Says Dr Sarah Jarvis, Medical Advisor to Steril-eeze, “Winter is bad for your skin. Your skin hates it when it’s too hot, too cold, too dry or too windy and we’re likely to have all of those this winter. And when I talk about hot and dry, you may not think that when you look out of the window, but of course, we all come back into centrally heated houses where it’s very warm and the atmosphere is very dry. All of these things can dry your skin out. Please don’t compromise by just not washing your hands and make sure you have a really good supply of moisturiser that you can use after you wash your hands, and maybe keep a small one in your pocket for when you’re out. Please don’t compromise either on using a hand sanitiser. If you get dry skin then you may find that using a 60%+ alcohol gel makes your skin worse, in which case try a hand sanitiser that contains 300 ppm hypochlorous acid.”

Steril-eeze is suitable for all the family, including children and those with sensitive skin conditions and contains 300 ppm hypochlorous acid. Spray 4 – 6 times onto dry hands, rub together ensuring all areas of the hands have been covered, and let skin dry naturally. Steril-eeze is quick drying, non-sticky, and is available in 3 different sizes:

50 ml RRP £2.49. 100 ml RRP £3.99. 250 ml RRP £7.49



