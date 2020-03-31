Latest WHO Guidelines Suggest Hospital Grade Hygiene Products from Milton Protect Against Covid-19

Respiratory illness spreads via airborne droplets from coughing, sneezing and hand contact. Bournemouth – 20th March 2020– Milton, the leading expert in sterilising updated their guidelines to beating the Covid-19 outbreak. Milton has been trusted by hospitals for over 70 years and is the go to brand for sterilising baby products.

Milton’s 2 stage approach designed to stop the Covid-19 transmission:

Step 1 – Wash your hands often and well throughout the day and always before eating.

Hand hygiene is one of the most important measures to prevent and control the disease from spreading. Milton’s Antibacterial Hand Gel is plant based and kills Coronavirus, Flu virus, Norovirus and Rotavirus. The gel is effective on bacteria, mycobacteria, fungi and viruses from 30 seconds. To be effective on the new strand of Coronavirus, hands must be rubbed constantly inside out and between fingers for a minimum of 30 seconds. It is 100% plant based, the active ingredient is produced from beetroot, certified to be GMO free.

The Hand Gel is fragrance and colour free, reducing the risk of an allergic skin reaction. It is hypoallergenic and tested dermatologically making it ideal for multiple daily use on both big and little hands. The 100 ml pack is ideal for on-the -go hand cleaning, designed to fit neatly into the parents or children’s bags, with an RRP of £2.26.

Step 2- Keep surfaces clean and germ free.

Use either the Milton Sterilising Fluid or the Milton Sterilising Tablets to create a home cleaning solution that is effective on the Coronavirus. Clinically proven to kill 99.9% of germs (bacteria, fungi and viruses), your home will be protected from harmful germs. Both products are easy to use and made up with regular tap water.

To fight against Covid-19, more concentrated dilutions must be used based on the WHO (World Health Organisation) latest guidelines:

Using protective gloves, mix 1 cap (30mL) of fluid with 1 litre of cold water and to make the solution from tablets, place one tablet in 1 litre of cold water. This solution leaves surfaces germ free after a minimum of 10 minutes. RRP: £2.46. Stockists listed below

For baby/childrens’ accessories, wash in warm soapy water first and submerge into the solution, leave for 30 minutes, rinses items and renew the solution after each use, ensuring you are wearing protective gloves.

For home surfaces, use protective gloves, wash everything in clean soapy water first, prepare solution, wipe surfaces, wait 10 minutes and rinse with clean water.

Christine Chevalier, Marketing and Sales Manager at Milton, comments: “Following the latest WHO guidelines on the new strand of Covid-19, Milton recommends to use of Milton Antibacterial Hand Gel, Milton Sterilising Fluid and Tablets to stop the transmission and spread of the virus, but they must be made with a more concentrated formula, listed above. Milton’s range of hygiene products have been used in clinical environments for over 70 years and help protect families against bacteria and viruses and preventing the spread of germs.”

Milton­ products are available nationwide and can be found in Boots, Sainsbury’s Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Waitrose and Amazon, and many independent retailers, online stores and pharmacies.

For more information: www.milton-tm.com

