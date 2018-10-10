More Oct18 Half Term & Halloween events

Adding to previous Half Term & Halloween events for October 2018 published here

Alnwick Castle

Saturday 20 October to Sunday 28 October 18. Children cast horrible Halloween spells and mix dark, magic potions with the mysterious Medieval Alchemist all week. He’s bringing his slithery leeches with him too, for Half Term. He’s a master at coloured puffs of smoke and loud bangs, so stand clear!

Make a personalised spooky Halloween witch pot in the wonderful Artisans Courtyard at Alnwick Castle. Take it home and fill with all sorts of slimy things – or just sweets! Castle wizards organise spooky Halloween games and may choose from a fantastic range of magical historical costumes – for wizards, kings and princesses of all shapes and sizes.

Alnwick Castle’s evil dragon in the darkest dungeon is always in her worst mood with the loudest roar ever, when the weather starts to turn cold in October. Who is brave enough to meet her face-to-face this Halloween half term? For more information on other activities at Alnwick Castle, visit www.alnwickcastle.com or call 01665 511 100

Squire’s Garden Centres

Things are getting a little bit spooky at Squire’s Garden Centres this October Half Term.

From Monday 22nd October to Wednesday 31st October the little ghouls can:

Paint a ceramic bat tealight holder complete with a complimentary LED tealight (£5.50)

Decorate a spooky ghost mobile to scare aware unwanted visitors (£3.50)

Enjoy a pumpkin pursuit around the garden centre – find the creepy word and you could win a prize (FREE)

No need to book, simply drop into Squire’s (excludes Chertsey & Windsor) anytime between 10am and 4pm. Fancy dress on any day is very welcome too!

www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk

Cutty Sark

HALF TERM EVENTS

She Tells Sea Tales: Adventure is Out There

A storytelling festival of high sea voyages. Brace yourself for tales of adventure, mermaids and storms in a teacup. If you are feeling inspired by the stories, join in at the Sammy Ofer Gallery to make an adventure kid suitcase or create your own animated sea story with Chocolate Films. Activities vary throughout the week so please check the website for details www.rmg.co.uk/cutty-sark

HALLOWEEN EVENTS for Adults!

Halloween whisky tasting under the hull of Cutty Sark 31 October 2018

A ‘hauntingly’ good whisky tasting experience will be hosted by connoisseur and accredited expert Julie Lambeth, owner and tutor at South London Wine School. Guests will be guided through an intimate whisky tasting that will highlight the characteristics of six different varieties of whisky while enjoying the surroundings of the iconic clipper, Cutty Sark. The experience includes entry to under the hull of Cutty Sark, six varieties of whisky accompanied by cheese and biscuits. Only 30 spaces are available for the tasting so we advise guests to book early to avoid disappointment. Book now by emailing traveltrade@rmg.co.uk

Halloween Kids’ Raves for your Little Monsters!

For bags of spine-tingling fun, look no further than Raver Tots‘ nationwide series of Happy Halloween rave-themed parties! Raver Tots host family friendly raves around the country where kids and grown-ups can hit the dance floor and make memories together. The parties combine the best of UK dance music – including top DJs such as UK Garage chart toppers Wideboys, 90’s Rave Legend Slipmatt, Drum and Bass Godfathers Nicky Blackmarket & DJ Phantasy – with tons of kids’ fun including fancy dress, face painting, bubbles, balloons, crafts, confetti blasters and giant parachutes in a festival style atmosphere. Throughout October, grown-ups and their beautiful little monsters can get dressed up and enjoy partying together to celebrate their devilish sides at these wicked Halloween events:

Middlesbrough Teesside Uni, Saturday 20 th October 2-4pm 90’s Rave with DJ Slipmatt

Teesside Uni, Saturday 20 October 2-4pm 90’s Rave with DJ Slipmatt Newport South Wales , The Neon 20 th October 2-4pm 90’s Rave with DJ Vibes

, The Neon 20 October 2-4pm 90’s Rave with DJ Vibes Woolwich , Under 1 Roof 20 th October 1-3pm Drum and Bass Party

, Under 1 Roof 20 October 1-3pm Drum and Bass Party Southampton Engine Rooms, Sun 21st October 2-4pm Drum and Bass with DJ Phantasy

Engine Rooms, Sun 21st October 2-4pm Drum and Bass with DJ Phantasy Southend Talk Nightclub, Sunday 21 st October 2-4pm with UK Garage Party Wideboys

Talk Nightclub, Sunday 21 October 2-4pm with UK Garage Party Wideboys Manchester Lazy Lizard Sunday 21 st October 2-4pm Drum and Bass Party with DJ Rap

Lazy Lizard Sunday 21 October 2-4pm Drum and Bass Party with DJ Rap Newcastle Uni, 21st October 2-4pm with 90’s Rave with DJ Slipmatt

Uni, 21st October 2-4pm with 90’s Rave with DJ Slipmatt London McQueen Shoreditch, Saturday 27th October 1-3pm, with Nicky Blackmarket

McQueen Shoreditch, Saturday 27th October 1-3pm, with Nicky Blackmarket Windsor , Vanilla, Saturday 27th October 1-3pm UK Garage Party

, Vanilla, Saturday 27th October 1-3pm UK Garage Party Blackpoo l,Viva, Sunday 28th October 2-4pm 90’s Rave

l,Viva, Sunday 28th October 2-4pm 90’s Rave Bournemouth , The Old Fire Station, Sun 28th October 2-4pm 90’s Rave with DJ Vibes

, The Old Fire Station, Sun 28th October 2-4pm 90’s Rave with DJ Vibes Aldershot Princess Hall, Sunday 28th October 2-4pm with DJ Nicky Blackmarket

Princess Hall, Sunday 28th October 2-4pm with DJ Nicky Blackmarket Bath Pavillion, Sunday 28th October 3.30-5.30pm with DJ Slipmatt

Pavillion, Sunday 28th October 3.30-5.30pm with DJ Slipmatt Milton Keynes Unit Nine, 31 st October 5-7pm with DJ Vibes

Unit Nine, 31 October 5-7pm with DJ Vibes London, Fire & Lightbox 3rd November D&B Rave with DJ Rap

The dress code is spooky, the dancefloors are huge, and while the parties are big, the music is always kept at safe levels for little ears. Every event is always fully risk assed by a NEBOSH Healthy and Safety professional.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RaverTots/ Twitter: @RaverTots Instagram: @ravertots

Advance tickets start at £6 for a child, available from www.ravertots.co.uk

Magic and mischief at the Watercress Line this Halloween

Witches and wizards of all ages make magic and mischief at the Watercress Line this Halloween, when the railway’s popular Wizard Weekend event returns with an exciting array of Harry Potter-themed activities from on 27th – 28th October, 11am-4pm.

Dress up as a Halloween spook and take unlimited rides on the Wizard Express steam train in one of the Watercress Line’s Harry Potter style coaches, walk in Harry’s footsteps on the real Kings Cross footbridge, and meet some familiar faces on its very own platform 9¾.

Little ones learn how to make a witch’s broomstick, get their face painted into something scary and try their hand at some Halloween crafts. Spectacular owl and falcon displays, magic performances and a host of creepy creatures entertain the whole family.

For more information or to book tickets, please visit www.watercressline.co.uk/product.php/34/wizard-weekend

HALLOWEEN AT FORTNUM’S WITH PUMPKIN CARVING CLASSES

AND A HALLOWEEN-THEMED PARLOUR MENU

Fortnum & Mason have children’s pumpkin carving classes on the 27th October at the Piccadilly flagship. Children are guided on how to safely and imaginatively carve pumpkins, create their own lanterns and there’s a prize for the best pumpkin at each session. Tickets are £20 each, plus booking fee.

Fortnum’s popular ice cream Parlour will transform into ‘The Parlaghhh’ from Friday the 27th to Wednesday the 31st Oct with a Halloween-themed menu.

Highlights include: Baked Jacket Potato with Pumpkin and Coconut Curry, Pumpkin & Maple Syrup Pie, Halloween Cherrylossus Toffee Apple Sundae with Hot toffee sauce poured at the table and Witches Brew which is a mix of white chocolate and spirulina served with whipped cream, popping candy, chocolate sauce and raspberry sauce.

Open Monday to Saturday 10am – 8pm and11.30am – 5pm on Sundays.

www.fortnumandmason.com/stores

GAIL’S BAKERY HOSTS CHILDREN’S HALLOWEEN BAKING CLASSES

GAIL’s Bakery are treating little ones to Halloween biscuit decorating workshops throughout half term from Tuesday 23rd – Friday 26th October.

Classes guide children under 10 through decorating spooky-shaped gingerbread biscuits with icing.

Places at these classes are free of charge and the workshops will run in bakeries across London including: Temple Fortune, Highgate, Pimlico, Blackheath, Summertown, Hove, Barnes, Wanstead.

gailsbread.co.uk

The Halloween Monster Quest at Leeds Castle

22nd to 28th October, help Monster Hunter Valerie Van Helsing on a quest through the Castle grounds to investigate ‘The Case of the Halloween Monster’ but watch out for Halloween bandits along the way!

Find characters hiding across the estate from 11am to 1pm and again from 2pm to 4pm. Lookout for Vinnie the Vampire and Frank Frankenstein amongst others! Complete the trail card and claim a chocolate reward.

A fun new haunted trail guides younger visitors through the Woodland Walk (small additional charge applies).

At 12pm and 3pm, dance in the outdoor children’s ‘Monster Mash Ball‘ and take part in the daily fancy dress competition at 2pm with prizes. There will be lots of ghoulish games and frightening fun to be had at Leeds Castle this half term. Leeds Castle is located near Maidstone in Kent just off Junction 8 of the M20

Halloween Fun and Fireworks in the South East of England

Spook Fest is one of the biggest nights of the year at Royal Windsor Racecourse (Saturday 3 November). A Spooky Night at the Movies with the famous 1984 original Ghostbusters screening after the unbelievable fireworks display. Visitors can enjoy a selection of songs from movie classics such as Ghostbusters, Adams Family and many more alongside family entertainment and a massive themed funfair. www.windsor-racecourse.co.uk

Spooky Castle, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (20 to 28 October) promises a Halloween Adventure for families including crafts, exploring the grounds with the Victorian ghost hunters listening to macabre tales of times gone by including the gruesome demise of some of the castle graveyard’s occupants. A prize awaits for the most spine-tingling costume each day. Castle ticket entry Adult £10 Child £6. www.english-heritage.org.uk

Jack On The Green at Beach House Park, Worthing. Same Sky will be running free making workshops on both days between 2-4pm. Join us in the evening for a lit trail around Beach house park between 6-8.30 pm. (27 and 28 October) FREE entry with a donation welcome on the gate. discoverworthing.uk

Screamland at Dreamland in Margate (20 to 31 October). The amusement park and entertainment centre, based on a traditional British seaside funfair, is transformed after dark and offers all the ‘fun of the scare’. Tickets include access to all six scare mazes plus unlimited use of the rides. This year there will also be some frighteningly good live music/DJs on the scenic stage. Children 12+ only. From Adult £18 Standard Advanced, £20 on the day. www.dreamland.co.uk

Halloween and Night at the Museum. Bring your little monsters to Tudor House & Garden in Southampton. Meet the friendly sprits in the banqueting hall, have your face painted, create creepy craft items and experience a spooky ghost tour. (26 October) FREE entrance (Small charges will apply for activities and tours and spooky ghost tours must be pre-booked). tudorhouseandgarden.com

Shriek Week at Drusillas Park near Eastbourne will be conjuring up oodles of eerie Halloween events and seasonal surprises (20 to 28 October). Haunted Heights features creepy cobwebbed corridors leading to the terror-tory of sin sisters, Hocus & Pocus as they play hide and shriek with the unsuspecting public. Spooky Happenings invites visitors to knock on the trap door and discover the spook-tacular surprise within. At Creepy Crawly Encounters will feature amazing mini monsters such as weird insects, slimy molluscs and scary spiders, with experts from the zoo team available to answer questions. Fang-tastically frightening tattoos and face painting in The Parlour will transform little angels into witches, black cats and monsters. Tickets from amily of two £35.90 online (£39.90 on the gate). www.drusillas.co.uk

Halloween half term at Hever Castle, the former home of Anne Boleyn at Edenbridge in Kent, will be offering a spine- tingling programme of entertainment over the half term break (20 – 28 October). The theme for this year’s Halloween activities will be ‘Haunted Hever’ with prizes for the best costumes, creepy craft workshops, awesome activities and a spooky trail to follow in the grounds. The event is included in normal entry ticket. Adult £16.25 online (£17.25 on the gate), Child £9.20 (£9.75 on the gate). Concessions available. www.hevercastle.co.uk

Brick or Treat includes spook-tacular activities, plus over 55 rides, live shows and attractions making the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort an awesome day out for all the family. (18 October to 1 November). For ticket prices and full details visit www.legoland.co.uk

Owls by Moonlight on selected Saturdays during the autumn (15 September to 27 October). Join the Hawk Conservancy Trust in Hampshire for a magical evening. Watch these mystical birds twist and turn through the night sky as they skim silently over your head. During the evening, there will be a guided tour of the grounds to see more of the resident owls. Visitors should come wrapped up warmly and bring a torch. Tickets £34.50 Adults, £20.45 Child, includes supper, hot drink and chocolate brownie. hawk-conservancy

Marwell Zoo’s resident wizard will be putting trainee flyers through their paces to earn their Level 3 broomstick license at Boo at the Zoo (20 to 28 October). Sessions take place each day in the ‘flying arena’ on the front lawn of Marwell hall on a first come first served basis. Visitors are invited to join Esme, the scary witch, for some creepy storytelling in the Haunted Hall. There will also be the opportunity to create their very own spellbinding wand to take home (£1 fee applies). Entry to the zoo from Standard Adult £20, Child £16. www.marwell.org.uk

The London Bridge Experience & London Tombs Halloween.

Journey through the history of London Bridge in an immersive, family-friendly experience, meeting soothsayers, witches, the keeper of the heads, and many more historical characters. Learn about the origins of Halloween from our soothsayer as you journey through Roman Britain, but beware – Boudicca and her tribes are on their way!

Family-friendly show ends with the option of either experiencing the award-winning Tombs show in all of its glory or the special Guardian Angel tour. This unique experience allows younger guests to enjoy the Tombs without the usual scares experienced by grown-up visitors. The Guardian Angel will ensure the zombies don’t eat you and will keep you safe. This Halloween, on selected dates, children will also be able to handle a selection of reptiles including snakes and lizards.

www.thelondonbridgeexperience.com 2-4 Tooley Street London, SE1 2SY



