Need2Know Books

Essential Vegan Cookbook by Isabel Hood

Get Those Nutrients!

Eliminating meat and animal products is the name of the game when it comes to moving from a typical Western diet to a vegan diet.

Not all vegan diets have the same nutritional benefits. In order for the diet to be beneficial to health fortified foods and whole plants that are packed with nutrients really need to make up the majority of a healthy vegan diet. Vitamin B12 and other supplements are also worth considering.

Lower Your Blood Sugars

Blood sugar levels often pose a bit of an issue for people following a traditional Western diet. Type II diabetes is becoming an increasingly widespread issue as a result. However, it’s possible to reduce your own risk of developing such issues by following a vegan diet.

Cut Down on Saturated Fats

A vegan diet full of foods like soy products, fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, beans and whole grains can bring with it a range of nutritional benefits, and it is likely to contain far fewer saturated fats than a standard Western diet.

Potential Weight Loss

While it’s a myth that all vegans automatically have to be skinny, a vegan diet can help you to lose weight – if that’s what you’re aiming for. Minerals, fibre, vitamins and antioxidants are often packed into nutrient-dense vegan foods, meaning that those following a vegan diet tend to feel more satiated after their meals

Reduce Your Cancer Risk

Prostate and colorectal cancers are more common in meat eaters than in those who follow a vegan diet. Vitamin C and fibre are found in higher volumes in the fruits, vegetables and legumes consumed as part of the vegan diet, and it’s believed that these can protect against a range of different cancers.

Reduce Your Risk of Food Poisoning

The horrors of a bout of food poisoning are unpleasant for all involved – for the sufferers, of course, but also the carers. This can be especially distressing if the food poisoning occurs at a communal meal (Christmas turkey, anyone?)

Get Energised!

Has anyone told you that veganism can boost your energy levels and leave you feeling a little more spritely? When you make the switch to plant-based foods, this is likely to be one of the first benefits you’ll notice.

