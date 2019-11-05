Oaxis myFirst Camera 2 – Available for £59.99 in Blue and Pink from Argos and Amazon

This is a lovely item for children four years plus, and should be considered for Christmas. It received a great response when we tried it out with children. Oaxis have thought it out really well. Waterproof and drop resistant but most importantly, it takes quality HD photos and videos.

myFirst Camera 2 is a full HD with 8MP images, 2” HD screen and the ability to take both photographs and videos. It has a 1000 MA rechargeable battery, it will keep them entertained and is the perfect gadget to pack for a holiday or fun day out to let them take their very own snaps. The myFirst Camera 2 is an upgrade on the original myFirst Camera. It’s waterproof so usable on the beach, by a pool or just stuck in the rain.

There are photo templates when taking pictures to make them even more fun and the decorative stickers gives them the chance to not only have their first very own camera but also to make it truly their own.

It is lightweight, 65gm, so not cumbersome, and comes with a lanyard. Children love it and stimulating their adventurous side keeps them entertained. It takes a memory card, and “memories” may be the best result of giving one of these to your children.



