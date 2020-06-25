Organ(y)c – a range of 100% organic cotton feminine care, baby and beauty products

Many conventional sanitary products contain masses of unnecessary plastics and chemicals, which prevent the product from breaking down naturally. The average sanitary pad may contain 90% plastic, which is the equivalent to four plastic bags, and can take up to 500 years to break down. In the UK, a staggering 11 billion wet wipes are used every year. Thames 21 (the voice of London’s waterways) collected nearly 10,000 wet wipes from just one location on the Thames over a two-year period. The average female is said to use 11,000 disposable, one-time-use menstrual products in her lifetime, with 70% of women reportedly flushing tampons down the toilet (stats: London Assembly, 2019)

Awareness Days

We are more conscious about plastic, chemicals and disposable use, but we also want the convenience that goes with such products. This knowledge has led to various awareness days from Allergy Awareness Week, Plastic Free Day to Organic September. This is where Organ(y)c has helped to create a range of thoughtful products. Their different compared to other brands:

Composition – All products are made from 100% certified organic cotton, and are chemical and bleach free, hypoallergenic, biodegradable and vegan.

All Organ(y)c outer packaging comes from renewable or recycled materials. The outer wrap and backing for pads and liners are made from Mater-bi (r) which is created from corn starch. Their cotton sanitary pads have been clinically proven to reduce intimate skin irritations. All of Organ(y)c’s beauty products are wrapped in biodegradable and compostable materials (*exc Compact Applicator Tampons which contain 10% plastic within the applicator however obviously better than other leading brand full plastic alternatives). All products are made from 100% certified organic cotton

Range of products:

Menstrual Care: pads, panty liners, tampons (with/without applicator), and compact applicator tampons

Intimate Care: Intimate wash, intimate wet wipes

Maternity & Baby: Organic cotton baby wipes, cotton square, maternity pads

Beauty: facial wipes, cotton balls, cotton pads, cotton buds

www.organyc.uk www.organyc.uk/store-finder

