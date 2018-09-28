Science Museum Oct/Nov 18

Stellar events announced for The Sun: Living With Our Star at the Science Museum

The Sun at Science Museum: Living With Our Star, running from 6 October 2018 to 6 May 2019, a series of unique events. From a dance performance inspired by sunlight’s journey to Earth, the English premiere of moving documentary Anote’s Ark, and an expert panel discussion on the future of nuclear energy.

Tickets are available the Science Museum website.

IMAX Theatre, Science Museum Friday 5 October, 19.30-21.00 Tickets £15/ All Ages

It takes just eight minutes for sunlight to travel 150 million kilometres to Earth. In a unique collaboration with

scientists from STFC RAL Space, choreographer Alexander Whitley takes inspiration from solar scientific research and its stunning imagery for a special dance performance. High-definition imagery from visual artist Tal Rosner and a specially created score by electroacoustic music innovator Daniel Wohl, 8 Minutes captures our curiosity and wonder for the burning ball of plasma that illuminates our planet. This incredible dance performance will be accompanied by a Q&A with Alexander Whitley and solar scientists from RAL Space to discuss 8 Minutes and the science behind it.

The Sun: Living With Our Star Family Festivals

Science Museum Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 November 2018, 11.00-17.00 Free / Open to all

The science and history behind our nearest star as we celebrate blockbuster exhibition The Sun: Living With Our Star. There will be pop-up workshops exploring the science behind the Sun and hands-on interactive activities designed to delight and inspire the whole family.

IMAX Theatre, Science Museum Friday 16 November, 19.30-21.45 Tickets £10/ Certificate rating: PG

Following its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, the English premiere of Anote’s Ark. The first feature film to be shot in the Republic of Kiribati, an island nation in the Pacific Ocean that will gradually disappear as a result of rising sea levels – granting its citizens the unfortunate title of first climate refugees in history.

Could geoengineering be the answer to the impending climate crisis? To find out we are joined by an expert panel made up of Professor Joanna Haigh, Royal Society Fellow; Dr Jack Stilgoe, senior lecturer in social studies of science at UCL; Dr Naomi Vaughan of the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research; and Oliver Morton, science writer, author and briefings editor for The Economist.

IMAX Theatre, Science Museum Wednesday 28 November, 19.30-20.30 Tickets £5 / Ages 18+

Royal Society Research Fellow, solar physicist and author of the acclaimed 15 Million Degrees: A Journey to the Centre of the Sun, Professor Lucie Green joins a fascinating discussion about how the Sun works, the latest research in solar physics, and how a solar storm could threaten our world.

Joining Lucie on stage to talk all things solar is space scientist, author and presenter of The Sky at Night Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock MBE. Maggie’s latest book, The Sky at Night: Book of the Moon, will be published in September by BBC Books.

Science Museum Wednesday 28 November, 18.45–22.00 Free entry / Ages 18+

Bask in an evening filled with illuminating workshops, talks, hands-on activities, curator-led tours and performances exploring the beauty of all things solar. Plus, all the regular Lates highlights are waiting for you to enjoy, including live music and the best silent disco in town.

Science Museum Lates are adults-only, after-hours themed nights that take place in the museum on the last Wednesday of every month.

Science Museum October 2018 – April 2019 Tickets £60/ Ages 7 – 11

A dazzling expedition to explore the Sun, our closest star. Immerse yourself in the Solar System with hands-on workshops exploring light, an interactive science show and a digital gallery trail that will put your science skills to the test. There will also be time to experience museum highlights like Wonderlab: The Equinor Gallery after-hours. After an action-packed evening you and your group will spend the night dozing in our iconic galleries amongst much-loved objects.

Astronights are sleepovers for children, this overnight science extravaganza at the Science Museum is packed with workshops, science shows and activities. Rounded off with breakfast and a breath-taking IMAX 3D film, it’s a night they will never forget.



