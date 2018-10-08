Snazaroo Face Paint for Halloween

Halloween

Snazaroo, is getting the nation ready ahead of Halloween, by putting the easy back into face painting. From simple looks to more daring creations, fancy dress parties to trick-or-treating, Snazaroo’s wide range of easy to use face painting sets and how to guides has got Halloween covered.

Mini Theme Pack

The Snazaroo Mini Theme Pack range combines favourite face paint colours into handy palettes to help turn little ones into little monsters in no time at all.

Priced at just £2.99, the bite size packs come with all the tools needed to recreate spooky looks at home. With ten different styles in the range each pack includes three colours, a brush, a sponge and an easy step-by-step guide. The Halloween packs to transform little ones into a ghoulish vampires or a scary witchs.

Brush Pens

For face painting that’s clean and easy, Snazaroo’s Brush Pen range is an industry first. Removing the need for need for separate water and brushes, the smart combination of paint and brush with a precision nib gives increased control and accuracy.

The mess-free product is handbag-friendly and designed to be used on the go. Available in five different themed packs, the Halloween Pack contains a spooktacular combination of black, white and orange. RRP £9.99.

Ultimate Party Pack

For the adventurous face painter, the Ultimate Party Pack is great for a Halloween party and makes up a huge range of faces. It features 11 spooky colours, as well as brushes, glitter gels and a step-by-step guide to help create little monsters, witches and vampires in no time. RRP: £17.99.

Special FX Face Paint Kit

The FX kit has everything you need to create some truly gruesome designs for any Halloween party. The moulding wax is great for sculpting fake wounds and the gel blood makes cuts and scars look terrifyingly realistic. The kit also includes burgundy face paint, spatula, sponge and a handy guide. RRP: £11.50.

All Snazaroo products are hassle-free to wash off and suitable for sensitive skin types. The face paints are fragrance free and specially formulated to be gentle on the skin.



