SOS Your Skin

SOS SERUM

Walking has become our national pastime; a break from working and schooling at home. Even on the brighter days the cold and the wind take the moisture out of our skin, and can even cause wind burn. To avoid or help with those sore, rosy, red cheeks try SOS SERUM. It’s both cooling & hydrating in an oil-free formula. For those with more sensitive skin, eczema, etc., it provides rapid relief from the itch. Its gentle formula is suitable for eczema & other dry skin conditions and can even calm problematic skin.

The Wasabi & Burdock Leaf Extracts have a relieving soothing effect. These combined with extract of Peppermint, deliver comfort, moisturisation and protection. We use SOS SERUM on a variety of skins from the wind burn sore to those with eczema, psoriasis & dermatitis. All found it lightweight, and absorbed into the skin very quickly. More importantly, it reduce itching and is soothing and hydrating. So we recommend whether it’s wind chapped, sun damaged, or allergic flare-ups, to keep SOS SERUM handy. In the spring and summer months, when we start dressing for the warmer weather, SOS will be great for extra moisture for dry elbows and knees. Suitable for all ages, even babies over 1 month, eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, allergic and diabetic.

SOS H20 DAY CREAM

This exceptional formulation blends a powerful combination of active plant stem cells and anti-ageing ingredients. They include White Truffle and Green Grape, shown to stimulate new skin cell production and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

SOS SPF 50 SUN CREAM

A moisturising & protecting SPF 50 Sun Cream, with active plant stem cells. Fragrance-free & Coral-reef safe. This mineral based suncream uses an ultra-sheer form of Zinc Oxide for protection from UVA/UVB and blue light. Plus it contains antioxidant Vitamin E to help fight free-radical skin damage and is a natural anti-inflammatory that soothes and calms the skin. Active ingredients of Soy Bean Stem Cell help to reduce wrinkles and increase skin’s firmness, combine with Vitamin E to fight free radicals on the skin.

SOS PROTECT

Broad Spectrum Hand Sanitiser – 300ml SOS Protect was developed to provide prolonged microbial protection on the skin. Repeated use enables the product to build up a protective microbial barrier minimising cross infection risk. SOS Protect features built in moisturising properties thus repeated applications does not dry or adversely affect the skin.

SOS products are cruelty free.


