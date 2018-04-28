7, 8 and 9 June 2018 South of England Showground, Ardingly, West Sussex, RH17 6TL (Near Haywards Heath. Junction 10 off M23) Open: 9am daily. Close: 6.30pm daily.

Families and friends can enjoy an impressive three-day programme of entertaining agricultural events, with new and exciting displays and attractions at the largest countryside show in the region, the South of England Show on 7, 8 and 9 June 2018 at the South of England Showground in Ardingly, West Sussex.

This annual flagship show of the South of England Agricultural Society, a charity that funds and supports agricultural education and countryside learning, will welcome the famous and renowned Atkinson Action Horses for their first ever appearance as the main ring attraction for 2018.

Best known for their appearances in television series’ Poldark, Peaky Blinders and Victoria, the Atkinson Action team will be an exciting new addition to the show, with visitors able to meet both horses and riders in between performances taking place three times a day.

Spectacular displays and the best examples of British agriculture, horticulture, forestry, equestrianism, rural crafts and skills will offer an intimate and close up countryside experience. A brand new Entertainment Zone will feature a music stage, the chance to meet Chase and Marshall from children’s Tv’s PAW Patrol (Sat only), open top double decker bus, funfair, simulator, face-painting, blacksmithing demonstrations, Saxon re-enactment and a fabulous food court.

The entire 150-acre showground will be alive with hundreds of competitions and entertainment for all ages, arranged into ten zones that will take you on an unforgettable journey of; Food & Drink, Livestock, Discover the Countryside, Agricultural Machinery, Garden, Plants & Flowers, Women’s Institute, Bees & Honey, Equestrian (including Heavy Horse Village), Skills & Craftsmanship, Country Sports & Hound Show, Market Place and over 500 retail stands with thousands of products, many unavailable on the internet.

Other firm family favourites include the high-energy, micro-sized Shetland Pony Grand National; popular hound parades; and the amazing livestock display, with expert commentary showing the best of breed in beef and dairy cattle, sheep, pigs and goats.

The Society aims to raise awareness and funds at its shows to continue to support the next generation in the industry and this is demonstrated by hundreds of students from schools and colleges from across the region who will be involved in competitions, exhibits and interactive demonstrations from a new tractor challenge to the prestigious Young Craftsman of the Year exhibition.

Crowds can expect to see some of the country’s best equestrians in action as part of the daily showjumping and showing classes with over 1,500 horses and ponies taking part. Enjoy the fast paced inter-hunt relay and the beautiful Hackney breeds in the main ring and of course no country show would be complete without heavy horse turnouts and this has some of the very best. Afterwards come and meet the heavy horses in their stables and see the glamorous coach display and popular Sheep Show.

The enduring appeal of the South of England show, gives new and returning visitors a unique experience of agriculture, horticulture and the British countryside as well as great family entertainment, music, crafts, shopping galore and one of the most impressive food halls in the South East featuring many delicious local and regional foods.

People of all ages can take full advantage of the ticket prices again this year with under 16s going FREE (accompanied by a paying adult £21); senior citizens and students over 16 £19. There is also FREE parking and a regular bus shuttle service from Haywards Heath train station to the showground. Buy online at www.seas.org.uk and save 15% off the gate entry price; offer ends midnight 6 June.

