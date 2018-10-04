The Baby Show Friday 19th – Sunday 21st October 2018

The UK’s biggest pregnancy and parenting Baby Show with over 200 baby retailers under one roof, Friday 19th – Sunday 21st October 2018 at Olympia London. www.thebabyshow.co.uk/olympia

770,000 children are born in the UK every year, the baby market is booming and the Show has new baby products launching as well as expert advice on pregnancy, parenting and family issues from speakers. Some can be quite controversial.

A few talking points:-

Why does the UK have the lowest number of breastfeeding mothers?

Why does society make me feel I have to have more than one child?

Can I trick my husband into having a third?

I haven’t ever breastfed my child but lie about it to others mums?

When is the right age to try for a baby and when is too late?

What age gaps is deemed correct or best?

Is it safe to induce my baby a few weeks early?

The Baby Show is not only a fantastic shopping event with all the top baby brands to those not on the high street, there will also be an array of exclusive show offers helping parents to stretch their baby budget as much as they can as well as many onsite competitions. It will also give new and perhaps nervous parents the chance to speak to experts either one to one or hear from them live on stage as they tackle topics such as birth choices, breastfeeding, sleep, post-partum fitness and weaning. Over 70,000 consumers visit The Baby Show each year and that number is only rising as word spreads about its fantastic offers, choice and ease of shopping – all under one roof.



