Smile Train, the international children’s cleft charity, is excited to announce that their annual fundraising event, the Big Smile Tea Party, will be returning this year – just in time for the Easter festivities.

Launching on Monday 15th April, the Big Smile Tea Party encourages friends, families, colleagues and students all over the UK, to come together and host an internationally-themed tea party, whilst raising vital funds for children with clefts in need of treatment.

Many children around the world with clefts do not have access to proper treatment, which can impact their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. To tackle this issue, Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with the training, funding and resources needed to provide 100%-free cleft repair surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children in their own communities.

Funds raised through the Big Smile Tea Party will go towards cleft programmes for children in need, giving these children the opportunity to live healthy and productive lives. So, tie up your aprons, put on your Easter ears, and whip up some treats using your favourite international ingredients to help change the world one smile at a time.

Complimentary fundraising kits are available to order at smiletrain.org.uk/bigsmileteaparty for anyone who is eager to take part. The kits contain all the essentials you need for a successful tea party, including Smile Train posters, balloons, stickers, a collection box, and recipes inspired by the countries where Smile Train has local partnerships.

