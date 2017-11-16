“Walking in The Air”

Snowman 23 Nov – 31 Dec

Peacock Theatre

Portugal Street, London WC2A 2HT

“Sheer theatrical magic. Go see The Snowman, and melt” The Times

Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without a trip to see The Snowman! Now in its 20th hit year. The show, based on Raymond Briggs’ classic book, has transported a generation of children and their families into a wintery wonderland of a boy and his snowman.

Snowman & Father Christmas

When the snowman magically comes to life, the two set off on a starry-skied adventure to the North Pole, where they meet dancing penguins, Ice Princess, Jack Frost and Father Christmas.

Twinkling with festive spirit, this heart-warming mix of wonderful dancing, storytelling, spectacle, enchanting sets, and live music – including the beautiful ‘Walking in the Air’ – performed by an orchestra, is the perfect Christmas treat for all the family.

“Guaranteed to melt the heart of even the most cynical Scrooge” The Guardian

peacocktheatre.com