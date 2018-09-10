Wirral Peninsular

After enjoying Liverpool, we decided to go through the Mersey Tunnel to the Wirral. The Scouse joke is it was named that way because they used to say “Wirral we go this afternoon?” when seeking to go to the country. A beautiful green part of the world and obviously “horse country”. Weather was warm and people mentioned the Gulf Stream which contributes to a pleasant climate.

We stayed in Brook Meadow Hotel, a rather quaint place surrounded by open fields. The grounds were illuminated in the evening and we could see the attraction as a wedding venue. Excellent evening meals. The locals told us of the rail station nearby as a quick trip under the Mersey into central Liverpool. The ancient market town of Neston was not far and we found a dog friendly restaurant “Morning, Noon, Night” on the main street for lunch.

North Wales

It was relaxing in the country after the city, and good roads had us spoiled for choice as to where next? Plenty of “Gardens” and The Wetlands were sign posted. The dogs were walked in Wirral Country Park, and on a whim, we crossed the River Dee and went into North Wales on a short trip to Loggerheads, where the refurbished ancient mill is in a picturesque setting.

Chester

Back in the Wirral we found many signs directing us to Hoylake, but the golf clubs were at home, so we headed to Chester. Now that place is impressive with the tudor type architecture and High Street shops on two levels. Obviously an old Roman town. We “collected” another cathedral in our travels. We were there on the day of Chester Races and there were many groups strutting around town in their finery. Lots of waistcoats on men and hats on the ladies. The town was busy with street entertainers and a fun atmosphere in fine weather. Alas we could not stay long although. We did promise ourselves to return. We have watched the TV programmes on Chester Zoo and surely worth a visit?

The road network is excellent, and we suffered no traffic jams.

