Try a Drink with Benefits

Packed to the brim with high strength vitamins D and C, together with vitamins A, K, Zinc and Folic Acid, Super DC is designed to deliver a daily vitamin boost and keep your immune system intact all year round.

High in antioxidants, Super DC contains a mega dose of Vitamin D (200% RI) and Vitamin C (2500% RI) known for their immune boosting properties, hence the Super DC name.

Super DC contains the following beneficial vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients:

Vitamin D – crucial for a healthy immune system, helping fight off infection. It also helps regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body needed to keep bones, teeth, and muscles healthy. Super DC contains 200% of your recommended Vitamin D intake.

Vitamin C – plays a significant role in supporting immune function and can reduce the duration of colds and recurrent infections. It protects cells and helps maintain healthy skin, blood vessels, bone and cartilage and supports would healing. Super DC contains 2500% of your recommended Vitamin C intake.

Vitamin A – contributes to the maintenance of normal vision, promotes growth and development, and keeps your skin healthy. It is also known as an anti-inflammatory vitamin because of its critical role in enhancing the immune system. Super DC contains 50% of your recommended Vitamin A intake.

Vitamin K – aids the formation of blood clotting factors and supports the immune system and nutrient absorption. It also works synergistically with Vitamin D to ensure optimal affect and may lower the risk of cardiovascular disease. Super DC contains 100% of your recommended Vitamin K intake.

Zinc – contributes to the maintenance of normal immune cell function and has been found to reduce the severity and duration of colds. It also helps testosterone production as well as the maintenance of hair, nails and skin. Zinc supports the metabolism of Vitamin A and protects cells from oxidative stress. Super DC contains 50% of your recommended Zinc intake.

Folic Acid – helps your body produce and maintain new cells and contributes to the normal function of the immune system. It also lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease. Super DC contains 100% of your recommended Folic Acid intake.

Elderberries – bursting with antioxidants elderberries are a natural source of Vitamin C.

Blood oranges – packed with anthocyanins that fight free radicals and inflammation

White Mulberries – high in antioxidants and help to reduce the severity of colds and flu, assist with respiratory infections and help regulate sugar levels

Blackcurrants – rich in Vitamin C, thee berries are known to improve eye function, are high in antioxidants and help fight infection.

Acerola Cherries – richest known natural source of vitamin C and can boost immunity

Apples – help sweeten Super DC with a low glycaemic index keeping the calories to a minimum

White Grapes – protect against fungal and viral infections, rich in resveratrol and a powerful antioxidant.

These delicious plant-based drinks contain a high percentage of real fruit juice, are low in calories, at less than 60 calories a can, and created with the finest botanical ingredients such as Elderberry, White Mulberry, Blackcurrant and Acerola Cherry. This immune-boosting formula is high in anthocyanins that fight free radicals and bring a wonderfully diverse flavour. Super DC contains no refined sugars, artificial sweeteners, and preservatives.

Gusto was founded by Craig Sams (the entrepreneur behind Green & Blacks) and Will Fugard, CEO and alchemist in chief. Super DC was developed during this year’s lockdown, as a direct response to the desire to find delicious, healthy ways to boost our immune systems.

‘Soft drinks are often full of sugar and may deliver a caffeine and/or sugar hit, but they aren’t always healthy and don’t do much more than taste nice. Super DC is created to not only taste delicious but contains no refined sugar and is free of artificial sweeteners, delivering an extra healthy boost to our immune systems – at a time when we could all do with a little extra help. It really is a drink with benefits.’ commented Will Fugard, CEO Gusto.

Super DC is available in 250ml grab and go cans, via www.drinkgusto.uk, Amazon, Holland & Barrett, and natural trade retailers across the country RRP £1.99.

