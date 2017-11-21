An Advent Treat with Elf & Seek

A brand-new, alternative festive countdown for the family

The Little Treats Bakery is pleased to launch one ‘elf of an exciting product for Christmas 2017, which cleverly combines characterful biscuits with a fun, festive countdown activity – Elf & Seek.

Comprising of 24 individually wrapped and decorated gingerbread elves, award winning* Elf & Seek is an interactive, exciting and tasty way to keep the magic of Christmas alive. Parents simply hide one of the little elves around the home each day of December, for the kids to hunt down as they countdown to Christmas.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Elf & Seek is calling for families to share their together time on social media by taking a selfie of their elf, uncovered from its hiding place, and share it with the hashtag #ElfieSelfie – the winner will win an extra special, tasty treat; a hamper of biscuits tailored to a theme of their choice!

Sally Tribe, Strategic Marketing Manager, said “We’ve been looking forward to the launch of Elf & Seek for quite some time. It’s a totally new concept for the advent market, that’s sure to inject a bit of fun and excitement into the category. It’s perfect for mums like me, who are tired of the same old advent calendars, or the pressure of Elf on the Shelf, year after year”

